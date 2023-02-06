25 YEARS AGO (1998)Mark Bilden, head coach of the 1997 state champion cross country team, the Custer County Cowgirls, was named Montana Class A Cross County Coach of the Year. Bilden and his team brought Custer County District High School its first cross-country state trophy since the school opened. He was nominated by his fellow Class A coaches from all over Montana.
Montana is not in the midst of a flu epidemic, according to State Medical Officer Dr. Michael Spence. However, the Miles City area has been hit with enough cases that Holy Rosary Healthcare is requesting limited visiting hours at the hospital and extended care facility today. The message was released due to the spread of a contagious respiratory virus capable of causing pneumonia and bronchitis in infants and the elderly.
New officers for this year were introduced at the Thursday, Jan. 22 meeting of the Miles Milers Chapter of the Good Sam Club. They are Herb Sasse, president; Walt Schock, vice president; Audrey Sasse, secretary; and Frieda Merwin, treasurer. The group gathered at the Drop-In Center for a potluck dinner and meeting. Wagonmasters were Ervin and Alice Schmidt and Sam and Sarah Mehrar.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — Feb. 4. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Peila (Catherine Morris). Feb. 5. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Alex Wetsch (Shirleen Baker), Forsyth. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Miller (Nell Turner).
Bennie Stone remembers that it bothered him the first time he donated blood. But that was 18 years and 64 pints ago. The Bloodmobile has him listed for giving 65 pints but he is sure his donations are an even gallon. Stone has become such a regular since his first donation on August 4, 1954, that once when he missed a Bloodmobile drawing, the hospital called him because of a shortage of his blood type.
Mrs. Dirk (Jimmie Lee) Rolston has been named the campaign
chairman for the Miles City March for Muscular Dystrophy. The drive is to be conducted the weekend of Feb. 10-11.
Miles City’s Future Farmers of America team took third place at the junior livestock judging contest held in the Winter Fair at Bozeman. Team members were Dennis Selle, Monte Herzog, Jim Beaty and Don Selle.
Don Caron, a Sacred Heart High School student, completed requirements for four years of high school at the end of the first semester. He plans to spend the remaining months of year studying piano and other musical instruments and will join his classmates for commencement exercises in May.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Guy Hall, local agent on the Northern Pacific railway, died suddenly around 8:45 o’clock on Wednesday night at his home. He had been in attendance at the annual meeting of the Chamber of Commerce. Apparently feeling indisposed, Mr. Hall left the building just prior to the delivery of the main address, reaching his home around 8:30 o’clock and expired from what is believed to be an attack of the heart.
Customers at the Foster Drug store received one surprise after another when they went shopping today. Patrons were give their choice of carnations or roses. When the flowers were duly pinned in place, Brud Foster came by with a pocket knife for the men and purse-sized darning kits for the ladies. Occasion for the big “give-away” Foster explained, was the registration of the 500,000 new prescription this morning.
Custer County Junior College heads into its game Friday night against the University of Wyoming with two of their first five men on the bench. Art Braut is confined at home with internal disorders and Cahill is on the bench with a bad elbow. Besides these misfortunes, Bill Taylor is still out with a broken collarbone suffered in a game at Jordan two weeks ago.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)William John Schultz of Chalk Butte and Miss Mary Kate Bradshaw of Ekalaka were the principals in a quiet wedding ceremony performed on Wednesday afternoon at three o’clock at the Presbyterian manse, with the Rev. Merton S. Fales officiating. The witnesses to the ceremony were Irvin Knopf and Mrs. Isabelle M. Fales.
C. D. Nace of Coal creek is in town today, and states that due to the open winter, but little feed has been sold by the farmers or used by them, there being but slight demand. He has a stack of corn fodder, which he is trying to dispose of while here.
The ball for the benefit of the Fort Keogh polo team will be held at the Keogh hall on Friday night, says Captain Martin, commandant at the post, who extends a cordial invitation to all Miles City to attend the gathering and take part in the festivities.
A general meeting of all committees, solicitors and contributors to the Swimming Pool Fund will be held at City Hall at 7:30 o’clock p.m. on Saturday, February 10th, to take up the matter of future activities regarding the Pool and the disposition of funds now in the Custer County bank. All interested parties are requested to be present.