25 YEARS AGO (1998)Mark Bilden, head coach of the 1997 state champion cross country team, the Custer County Cowgirls, was named Montana Class A Cross County Coach of the Year. Bilden and his team brought Custer County District High School its first cross-country state trophy since the school opened. He was nominated by his fellow Class A coaches from all over Montana.

Montana is not in the midst of a flu epidemic, according to State Medical Officer Dr. Michael Spence. However, the Miles City area has been hit with enough cases that Holy Rosary Healthcare is requesting limited visiting hours at the hospital and extended care facility today. The message was released due to the spread of a contagious respiratory virus capable of causing pneumonia and bronchitis in infants and the elderly.