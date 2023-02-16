25 YEARS AGO (1998)Todd Currey highlighted his senior season by winning the state championship at 130 pounds Saturday at the All-State Wrestling Tournament at Billings’ MetraPark. Currey defeated two-time state champion Eben Nose of Laurel 5-4 in the exciting title match.

The Cowboys went to Broadus Friday night winning 86-54. Miles City connected on 35-of-53 shots from the floor, setting a team best in scoring for the season. Freddie Wambolt put in a stellar performance with 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Clay Kincheloe added 21 points.