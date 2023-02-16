25 YEARS AGO (1998)Todd Currey highlighted his senior season by winning the state championship at 130 pounds Saturday at the All-State Wrestling Tournament at Billings’ MetraPark. Currey defeated two-time state champion Eben Nose of Laurel 5-4 in the exciting title match.
The Cowboys went to Broadus Friday night winning 86-54. Miles City connected on 35-of-53 shots from the floor, setting a team best in scoring for the season. Freddie Wambolt put in a stellar performance with 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Clay Kincheloe added 21 points.
A retreat to lay plans for this year and beyond will be held by Miles City Area Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Feb. 21, at the First Baptist Church. All board members, committee members and any others who are interested in Habitat for Humanity are encouraged to attend. More information is available from Bob Short or Connie Clarke.
People living in a 20-mile radius can get explanation of the proposed fire service area at any of four public meeting slated for late February and early March. Elsie Zabroski, fire chief for the Rural Fire Association, and Miles City Fire Chief Pat Hedges, will be presiding at the meetings.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Clendenen, Jr. (Cynthia Schell).
The Lamp Lighter Homemaker Club met at the home of Mrs. Pam Jacobsen on February 8 with Mrs. Helen Scott presiding. Mrs. Scott reported on the program planning meeting.
The 4-C conference champions opened the 4-C District Tournament against a rapidly-improving Pine Hills School for Boys team on the Custer High gymnasium hardwood at 2 p.m. this afternoon and Melstone’s Broncs and Plevna’s Cougars are scheduled to take the floor for the second game and completion of the upper bracket at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Thomas R. Bailey, boiler plant operator at the VA Hospital, has received a 25-year service pin from James C. Hickey, hospital director.
Bailey has been an Engineering Service Employee at the VA since February 1951. Prior service was in the U. S. Marines from October 1942 to October 1945.
A program was presented by the Miles City Public Library staff last Friday when members of the Miles City Woman’s Club met at the library. About 20 members were present. After the business meeting, Mrs. Muriel Cooksey, head librarian, introduced her staff, describing each one’s function in the library.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)The Pythian Sisters met in regular session Monday evening at Eagles Hall. Members of the entertainment committee Irene Clark, Irene Gilbert and Elsie Brown presented a clever radio program “What’s the Name of That Song?” Carl Bruner was master of ceremonies. Esther Benson was pianist. Hilarity prevailed throughout the program.
Carl R. Anderson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Anderson of South Center avenue, was initiated into the Alpha Chi Sigma national professional chemistry honorary fraternity recently at the state college in Bozeman where he is a sophomore in chemical engineering. Initiation at the chemistry building was followed by a banquet at the Baxter hotel.
A. M. Fuller was chosen president of the Miles City club at the annual dinner at the club rooms Saturday night, succeeding W. G. Ulmer. Other officers are vice president, L. B. Foster; T. E. Nelstead who succeeds himself as treasurer; and directors George A. Fry, W. F. Murray, C. M. Jones, O. M. Bodle, W. A. Mitchell, W. G. Ulmer. Arch Harris remains as secretary.
The second issue of the Signal Butte, Custer county high school publication, is off the press and the editors are planning a special tournament issue this week. “The Two Velmas,” Miss Freeman and Miss Douthit, are editors.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)The card party given last night at the Elks home by the Pythian Sisters was a complete success, according to those present. Al Johnson won the first prize for the men and Mrs. Crenshaw won the prize for the ladies.
Mrs. J. M. Boorse returned home from a trip to Chicago where she had been visiting friends, and was delayed on a Milwaukee train which was stalled in the Dakotas.
Isobel Helen Wyss, six-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Herman Wyss of Paragon, passed away early last evening, death being due to pneumonia. The deceased was born in Miles City August 3, 1916. She leaves two sisters and three brothers, besides her parents. The funeral services will be held Saturday afternoon at the J. E. Graves chapel, and internment will be in the Miles City cemetery.
Mrs. Margaret Nichols of the United States land office, is leaving tonight for Mildred where she will conduct a civil service examination on Saturday.
A marriage license was secured this morning by David John Williams of Roundup and Miss Carrie Esther Carlson of Chicago. The bride-to-be was a passenger on one of the snowbound trains this week.