25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Miles City Cowboys basketball team won the sixth-grade division of the 14th annual Optimists Youth Basketball Tournament in Dickinson, N. D. It was no easy feat with 19 teams in their division. Team members are John Gundlach, Ross Randall, Elliot Barnhardt, Craig McBride, Michael Stevenson, David Stevenson, Kasey Krueger and Ryan Gunther.
A hospital stay at the age of 12 sparked Dr. Edwin L. Stickney’s fascination with medicine and led to nearly 43 years of private practice. On June 1, he will retire from his Miles City office and move to Billings to work part-time in behavioral health. The move is a difficult one for him and his wife, Jess. “You can’t stay 38 years in a place without having some separation pains,” he said.
Old, ornate woodwork and new paint blend to give the renovated Smith Apartments an elegant, historical atmosphere. Grant money and donations have combined with local funds to renovate the six apartments over the Ben Franklin Store for the Miles City Housing Authority. The contractor, OK Builders, Inc., has worked hard to preserve the original ambiance of the 1912 building. Melissa Hartman, administrator of the Miles City Housing Authority, has ramrodded the project since applying for the initial grants.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)On display on the art wall of the Bureau of Land Management are works of art produced by students of Sacred Heart High School under the direction of Sister Lauren Thielen. Students whose work is being exhibited are Randy, Goldade, Bernie Kaiser, Grace Galzagorry, Michael Pollert, Mike Pelletier, Joan O’Reilly, Denis Leidholt, Joe Berg, Thomas Lemieux, Denise Baird, Weldon Birdwell and Marian Muggli.
Mrs. Charles Potter, Sr., was honored at the birthday party Sunday in observance of her 80th birthday.The party was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Potter, Jr. Mrs. Potter has lived in the Miles City area all of her life. She has one son and two grandchildren.
The Chess Club tournament will continue this evening at 7:30 at the Elks Home. Last week Al Grant eliminated Tim Skinner and Dave Stone eliminated Kelly Melville.
Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Denton returned Monday from Billings where they attended a banquet for the American Legion’s national commander, Joe Matthew of Texas.
David Harasymczuk won the state title in the State Junior Olympic Wrestling competition in Great Falls. He and Brad Shipp, who placed third in the junior division, are now eligible for the National competition in Missoula in June.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)The vocal department of the Custer county high school will present “The Forest Prince,” an operetta in three acts, April 12 and 13 in the school auditorium. John Poliseno is director. Primary parts will be taken by Patty Liming, Mollie Stamp, Don Volin, Ted Gran, Helen Herrick, Don Lucas, Mary Ann Sutherland, Dick Heath, Lloyd Fowler, and Artie Woolston.
Emmanuel Guild of the Episcopal church was entertained at the Guild Hall at an April Fool’s luncheon Thursday. Much merriment resulted in keeping with the spirit of the day, carrots were in candle holders, saucers were on top of cups, forks were on the wrong side of the plate and table cloths were on crossways. The luncheon was prepared by Mrs. James McShane, Mrs. Thomas Shore, Mrs. Maynard Shore and Mrs. Flody Robinson.
The Pine Cone Home Demonstration club held their March meeting at the home of Mrs. Nellie Kean. Two new members joined the club, Mrs. Grace Newmiller and Montana Dyba. Mrs. Nina Hammack gave a very interesting and constructive lesson on refinishing furniture.
Mrs. Susan Haughian entertained on Easter day at her home on N. Center avenue for members of the family with a dinner party and Easter egg hunt. Assisting was her daughter, Helen Haughian.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Considerable precipitation fell at two points along the Musselshell division of the Milwaukee this morning, at Miles City and Roundup, while some snow, though lighter, fell at other places along the line. The snow that fell today was moist and most of it melted on reaching the ground.
E. L. Peck, proprietor of Peck’s Grocery on Batchelor street, has made considerable improvements to his establishment for the last few days in order to take care of his fast growing trade. A new Dodge delivery car has been added by Mr. Peck and he stated that he is going to get his share of the Miles City business.
Believed to be the first time in the history of Miles City, the Western Creamery announces that on Tuesday, a carload of eggs was shipped from this point to the New York Market. The fact indicates a considerable increase in the produce business in this section of the state, said Manager Frank R. Merrill, who is confident that with the present production of eggs and the number of people engaged in poultry raising, a profitable industry can be built up in this section.
Geo. F. Cobb returned Monday morning from Minneapolis, where he had been visiting his daughter, Martha, who is attending the University of Minnesota.