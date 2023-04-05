25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Miles City Cowboys basketball team won the sixth-grade division of the 14th annual Optimists Youth Basketball Tournament in Dickinson, N. D. It was no easy feat with 19 teams in their division. Team members are John Gundlach, Ross Randall, Elliot Barnhardt, Craig McBride, Michael Stevenson, David Stevenson, Kasey Krueger and Ryan Gunther.

A hospital stay at the age of 12 sparked Dr. Edwin L. Stickney’s fascination with medicine and led to nearly 43 years of private practice. On June 1, he will retire from his Miles City office and move to Billings to work part-time in behavioral health. The move is a difficult one for him and his wife, Jess. “You can’t stay 38 years in a place without having some separation pains,” he said.