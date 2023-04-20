25 YEARS AGO (1998)Custer County 4-H’ers participated in the annual Demonstration and Speech Day contest and the Stir-Ups contest Saturday April 4. The Stir-Ups contest was held in the morning. In the over-14 category, Sarah Tribby was named champion. In the Speech and Demonstration Contest, Brooke Griffin was named champion of the 8-to-9-year-old group; Amy Griffin, 10-to-11-year-old; Lona Forman, 12-to-13; Sarah May, over 14.

This year’s District No. 10 Music Festival got underway today and will continue through Saturday at Custer County District High School. Students participating in the annual event are from Miles City, Broadus, Colstrip, Ekalaka, Forsyth, Hardin, Hysham, Jordan, Plevna, Red Lodge, Rosebud and St. Labre at Ashland. Michael Meyer of Miles City is chair for this year’s festival.