25 YEARS AGO (1998)Custer County 4-H’ers participated in the annual Demonstration and Speech Day contest and the Stir-Ups contest Saturday April 4. The Stir-Ups contest was held in the morning. In the over-14 category, Sarah Tribby was named champion. In the Speech and Demonstration Contest, Brooke Griffin was named champion of the 8-to-9-year-old group; Amy Griffin, 10-to-11-year-old; Lona Forman, 12-to-13; Sarah May, over 14.
This year’s District No. 10 Music Festival got underway today and will continue through Saturday at Custer County District High School. Students participating in the annual event are from Miles City, Broadus, Colstrip, Ekalaka, Forsyth, Hardin, Hysham, Jordan, Plevna, Red Lodge, Rosebud and St. Labre at Ashland. Michael Meyer of Miles City is chair for this year’s festival.
Terry Annalora, Custer County District High School vocal music teacher, was named Teacher of the Year and Sue Kuehl, Jefferson Elementary School secretary, was named Non-Certified Employee of the Year at the 1998 Teacher-Employee Recognition Day April 9 at Park Place. Special recognition also went to five teachers and school employees, Muriel Rost, Hale Swanson, Margaret DeMontigny, Dee Walden and Jim Love, who will retire this year.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)Mrs. Steven Babcock of Thompson Falls, president of the Montana Federated Woman’s Clubs, was honored at a luncheon here of the Miles City Woman’s Club at the Crossroads Inn. Also honored were Mrs. James Nugent, Women of the Year as a recipient of an alumna award at MSU, and Dave Rivenes, honorary member as national president of AAU. New officers elected were Francis Campbell, president; Mrs. Harold Reid, vice president; Mrs. Dan Paolini, secretary; and Mrs. William Ray, treasurer.
A 27-year-old Miles City man is being held in the city jail awaiting filing of charges as a result of a window-breaking spree on Main Street, Monday night, according to Police Detective Dan Certain. Certain said the man had admitted to using a “wrist rocket” to break big front windows valued at over $500 in five businesses, all of the displaying the new T. I. P. program signs. T. I. P. stands for Turn in a Pusher, and the program was instigated here just last week.
Rumors that the U. S. Wildlife Fish Hatchery at Miles City would be phased out in the near future were not substantiated today in a call from The Star to Burton Rounds, area manager of the Bureau of Sports Fisheries and Wildlife. Rounds said no decision concerning the future of the local installation will be made until May 30.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Neighbors of Woodcraft held their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon with the following officers installed: Clara Berquist, past guardian; Melvina Fulks, G. N.; Myrtle Kraudy, advisor; Edythe Homewood, clerk; Ruth Kitson, banker; Emma Flesher, magician; Margaret Kearney, att.; Mary Fraser, sentinel; Myrtle Kraudy and Margarent Kearney, man.
Mr. and Mrs. Loren E. Palmatier have returned from Great Falls where they visited their daughter, Sister Mary Frances, who is in the offices at the St. Thomas home. They report that their daughter, who had been in ill health, is to be completely well now.
Members of the W. S. C. S. enjoyed an inspiring meeting in the church parlors Thursday afternoon when hostesses for serving lunch were Circle Four. At prettily decorated tables, dessert luncheon was served, followed by the program. Grace was sung, led by Mrs. Jack Evans at the piano. Mrs. L. F. Grill led the devotions on the subject “The Earth Shall Yield Her Increase.” Mrs. A. O. Wendelburg presided over a short business meeting.
The Fort Keogh team won first in the southeastern Montana Duplicate Bridge tournament at the Miles City club Saturday night with the Forsyth team of four coming in second. On the winning team were Bradford Knapp, Ray Woodward, J. R. Quesenberry and W. B. Leavitt.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)On Wednesday afternoon, at a point one-fourth mile east of the Miles City oil refinery, east of Miles City, was enacted and carried out the program of one of the greatest celebrations in the history of the Old Cowtown, when, amid an impressive silence for all of the 3,500 people, residents and visitors, who were present, the first rail of the Montana Railway company was laid, securely linking the destinies of the new enterprise with Miles City.
After a dry winter, unbroken except for light snows in December, February and March, and heavy rains in January, April showers, falling over this entire inland region are bringing relief and encouragement to the farmers, who look forward to a moist year and excellent crops. Rain commenced falling on Thursday morning and moisture fell intermittently all day today, although barometer was rising.
Carroll L. Brooks of Garland made final proof at the local United States land office Thursday on his homestead south of here. His witnesses were Will Umpstead and Russell Fredericks.
Kenneth L. Kelly of Saugus was in the city on Thursday and made final proof on his homestead, his witnesses being Ben Boreson and Lynn Ingersoll.