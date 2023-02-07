25 YEARS AGO (1998)First it was a Hereford, and now a Charolais; what will it be next? That’s the question the Eastern Montana Fair Board is asking as the bull at the Fairgrounds entrance begins to show the need for a new coat of paint, according to Wayne Lathrop, who takes care of maintenance and lighting for the fiberglass giant. In another year, the bull probably will be ready for a new coat, and the fair board is looking for another prominent breed in the area to be featured.

The weather won top praise Friday morning as the sixth annual Cowtown Beef Breeders Show, Craft Expo and Ag Trade Show got underway under mostly sunny skies. There were 67 pens spoken for and all the exhibitors showed up, eventually. That was a big change from the 50 pens and 49 exhibitors last year.