25 YEARS AGO (1998)First it was a Hereford, and now a Charolais; what will it be next? That’s the question the Eastern Montana Fair Board is asking as the bull at the Fairgrounds entrance begins to show the need for a new coat of paint, according to Wayne Lathrop, who takes care of maintenance and lighting for the fiberglass giant. In another year, the bull probably will be ready for a new coat, and the fair board is looking for another prominent breed in the area to be featured.
The weather won top praise Friday morning as the sixth annual Cowtown Beef Breeders Show, Craft Expo and Ag Trade Show got underway under mostly sunny skies. There were 67 pens spoken for and all the exhibitors showed up, eventually. That was a big change from the 50 pens and 49 exhibitors last year.
The five member Custer County District High School Science Bowl team will compete against other Montana schools in the Regional Science Bowl at Rocky Mountain College on Saturday. Team members are sophomore Lisa Nayes; junior Jeremiah Shumway; seniors Raymond Schmidt, Jedidiah Thomet and Rick Denson. Rick Lang, advanced biology and physics teacher, is the team coach.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Malley (Carol Tupa).
Forty-two freshman students in the Miles Community College nursing program received their caps in a special ceremony Sunday afternoon at the college. The students are from 18 towns in Montana and three other states. The capping marks the completion of four months in the program. Later, the students will add stripes to their caps. The two male students, Daniel Derenberger and Monte Rapstad, both from Miles City, received stripes for their sleeves to be worn instead of caps.
At the Jan. 23 meeting of the Elks Lodge, an honorary life membership was awarded to Bob Lamb. Lamb joined the lodge March 29, 1947 and is a past exalted ruler. This is only the third life membership awarded by the Miles City Elks Lodge. The first one went to Alvin
Buchanan in 1909 and the second in 1969 to William B. Hawke.
Powder River Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, held their January meeting at the home of Mrs. William Lockie with Mrs. Ernest Wyttenhove and Mrs. Lawrence Warn as hostesses. Plans were announced for the George Washington Tea Feb. 18 at the Elks Home. Mrs. Boyce Clarke and Mrs. J. R. Mathis are in charge of the program.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)The Elks ball room was “Youth’s Cross Roads” on Friday night when young people from many southeastern Montana towns gathered in invitation from Harmony Hangout to attend the cabaret dance. The dance came from Al Wiedemann’s offer to furnish the music of his eleven piece orchestra and the Elks to furnish the ball room. Bunky Thomas was the master of ceremonies.
Dr. and Mrs. J. R. Thompson have gone to Helena for the week-end where he will attend a special meeting for the house of delegates of the Montana Medical Association. Dr. Thompson is the delegate to the meeting from the southeastern Montana medical association.
Top scorers in the Friday night rifle shoot were Kurt Wiel, scoring 189, with Bunk Huckins scoring 181. Art Davidson shot a score of 180.
The roster of prospective players in the proposed volleyball league is rapidly filling up, Rod McKay, in charge of the sign-up, stated today. “Everybody wants to exercise these days,” McKay observed. “The interest shown so far practically assure the success of the undertaking. And incidentally, anyone who thinks volleyball is a sissy game is going to find out differently.” The volleyball program is made possible through the cooperation of the Miles City School Board and Superintendent George Berges.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)A mother’s pension was granted in the district court this morning to Mrs. C. L. Butcher of Ismay, whose husband died in Miles City a few months ago, and provides for the support of their four small children, the eldest of whom is only 6 years old and the youngest a babe in arms.
A delightful masquerade ball was given last Saturday night at the Meredith school, the proceeds from which will go toward payment on a phonograph for the school. Prizes were awarded to Mrs. Myrtle Stone, Joe Stone, James Masterson and Curtis Small.
Miss Martha Schatz, proprietress of the millinery store at Hanson’s, has returned from a buying trip to Chicago and the Twin Cities.
The first hoop game of the season for the grade school team will be played at the Washington school gymnasium Saturday afternoon, between the Washington school five and the Terry quintet.
The “Made in Montana” campaign which was started two years ago the Montana Association of Commercial Club Secretaries, has just resulted in the publication of a directory in which are listed the various articles which are manufactured in this state, and the names of the manufacturers, business location and other information.