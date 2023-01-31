25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Cowboys achieved one of their team goals on Tuesday by defending their home turf all season without a blemish. Custer County District High School’s wrestling team defeated the Baker Spartans 39-33 to win their final home dual meet. Baker started strong going up 15-10 after the first three weight classes before Cowboy Kelly Morford pinned his Spartan opponent in the second period while leading 12-1.

The Miles City Council ratified five appointments for city boards this week. Without dissent, the council approved the appointments of Mike Metzenberg, Rob Lund and Bob Cremer, Jr., for three-year terms on the Board of Appeals and Curt Almy and Dick Christopherson for two-year terms on the City-County Planning Board.