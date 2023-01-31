25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Cowboys achieved one of their team goals on Tuesday by defending their home turf all season without a blemish. Custer County District High School’s wrestling team defeated the Baker Spartans 39-33 to win their final home dual meet. Baker started strong going up 15-10 after the first three weight classes before Cowboy Kelly Morford pinned his Spartan opponent in the second period while leading 12-1.
The Miles City Council ratified five appointments for city boards this week. Without dissent, the council approved the appointments of Mike Metzenberg, Rob Lund and Bob Cremer, Jr., for three-year terms on the Board of Appeals and Curt Almy and Dick Christopherson for two-year terms on the City-County Planning Board.
The Cowtown Beef Breeders Show bids fair to fill more than Main Street with bulls Feb. 6. The sixth annual event is experiencing a growth spurt that may require pens for the yearling bulls to be set up on side streets as well. The breeders show now has reservations for 65 pens — up from the 50 that has been the standard for the past year, said Linda Wolff of the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Hopkins (Katherine McGaughey), Glendive. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Morissette (Judy Landers), Rosebud. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Larry Fox (Mary Vazquez), Forsyth.
Attending the Montana High School Association meeting at Helena, at which the final redistricting decision will be made, are Dan Marinkovich, Norm Anderson and Bob Nees of public school system and Dan Connors of Sacred Heart High School. Marinkovich is vice president of the MHSA.
The Custer girls gymnastics team took the measure of the girls from Glendive in Dawson County Saturday by a 68.51 to 59.01 score. Joanne Plachek came out ahead in a duel with Satan Mary Wineburger. Plachek won the balance beam, uneven parallel bars, floor exercise and tied for first
with Wineburger in vaulting. Susie Lemire was second on the balance beam for Custer and Kirtlye Spear placed third on uneven parallel bars.
Officers were installed at the January meeting of the Degree of Honor. Installed were: Past president, Christine French; president, Ynes Sturdevant; first vice president, Della Walker; second vice president, Vivian Sumer; financial secretary, Grace Ross; recording secretary, Dorothy Mayberry; treasurer, Joan Ohnstad. Lunch was served by Mr. and Mrs. L. L. Sturdevant and Lee Sturdevant.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)The Wonder Store, pioneer business establishment of Miles City, started 39 years ago by L. C. Gieseler, has been sold by Mr. Gieseler to Dan Copps, who has taken over management of it. Mr. Copps had owned the Haley Groceteria before opening the new business. Mr. Gieseler says he has no definite plans for the future but is enjoying a vacation at his home here.
Pupils in one of the lower grades at the Washington school were recently exposed to whooping cough, according to Dr. M. D. Winter, health officer, when one pupil in the room came to school with the disease. Notes were sent by the teacher to each of the parents telling what had happened.
Scorching hot for the entire 32 minutes, the Sacred Heart Shamrocks ran up a 79-37 win over the invading Garfield Mustangs on the red and white team’s floor. The starting Shamrock line-up of Tommy Bierdzycki, Rams Ondorf, Don Russell, Jack Wellems and Doc Saddler hit the hoop from all over the floor and put the locals into an early lead and Tommy Halsey helped in the big score by hooking four fielders and two free tosses when he came in during the last period.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)A total of $65,000 has been taken in by noon today by the sixteen committees as a part of the fund to used to induce the Montana Railway company to build its northern terminus at Miles City, when it starts building north from Wyoming, and every committee is working this afternoon, lists are being checked and preparations made for carrying the drive as far as possible toward completion on Wednesday.
J. E. Graves, proprietor of the Graves furniture store, returned St. Paul and Minneapolis and is having a hard session with a severe cold which he picked up on his trip, due to the heating apparatus on the train being frozen up. When the coaches chilled, many of the passengers, including Mr. Graves, caught a cold.
George Bartholomew, of the post office force, submitted to a minor operation at the Holy Rosary hospital on Monday, and is reported doing nicely.
Mrs. Edw. Flinn, who has been taking treatment at the Holy Rosary hospital the past three weeks, is reported doing nicely.
The Furstow Saddlery is employing additional help, Sam Meyers having arrived from Idaho to accept a position with the firm, and two others will be employed this week, Al Moreno announced.