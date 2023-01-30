25 YEARS AGO (1998)Students of Sandi School of Dance presented a program for residents of Friendship Villa. Dancers were Marjorie Antoniou, Nathan Sgrignoli, Whitney Rice, Chelsea Okerman, Jessica Anderson, Chandni Patel, Randee Robinson, Teran Zuelke, Stormi Okerman, Makayla Nees, Alise Antoniou, Bobby Jean Smith, Erica Baldry, Shelly Ferris, Cheyenne Herzog, Bailey Stuart, Alexia Gruba, Christina Warn, Carolyn Kaze, Marissa Steadman, Chrissy Pezzarossi, Chandra Parker, Charlie Mader, Erin Steadman and Carmen Fleming. Marisa Steadman played a violin solo. A piano solo was performed by Chelsea Okerman. Teresa Tyler performed a vocal solo with sign language movement.
The installation of officers meeting of Miles City No. 505 Degree of Honor Protective Association was held recently at the home of Wanda Bankey. Joan Ohnstad, state past president, was installing officer. New officers installed are Dorothy Mayberry, president; Beth Palke, past president; and Darline Hoff, secretary-treasurer.
The Lady Generals played at home against Sidney Saturday for 4-1 victory over the Richland Rangers. Saturday’s roster for the Lady Generals was Sarah Kaufman, Kari Nicol, Liz Matthews, Amber Malenovsky, Randi Hoff, Julie Nicol, Chelsea Lynnes, Liz Griffith, Whitney Fleming, Natasha Leidholt, Erica Helland, Lisa Nayes, Tristan Neiffer, Darcy Turner, and Erica Griffith. Coaches are Larry Hudson and Alayne Nicol.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A son to Mr. and Mrs. David Beeler (Phillis Stearns). A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Robert McGaughey (LaVonne Fennell), Glendive.
Russ and Peg Shore, of Shore’s; Chuck and Peggy Steadman, Coast to Coast; and Ellen Greer of Della’s, were all in Minneapolis this past week for the spring buying markets and for Steadman’s to attend Midwest Coast to Coast convention and mid-winter meetings.
The attractive Custer County High School twirlers who provide half-time entertainment at Cowboy basketball games are: Jackie Hanson, president; Sheere Hartman, treasurer; Denise Nansel, Katy Butler, Belinda
Maasch, Debbie Huckins, Lynelle Oddy, Vickie Counts, Debbie Janssen, Merry Mentikov, Carla Clancy, Ruth Ann Sturtz, Mary Jane Hagen, Lorna Shook, Glenda Campbell, Nita Regalado, Cindy Kelly, Chris McRae and Melissa Raben. Roberta Horton is director of the twirlers.
The 214th birthday and the local 65th annual Bobby Burns Program, sponsored by the Miles City Caledonian Society, was termed a large success by Society members as the Crossroads Inn was filled to capacity. Songs by Betty McDonald and Master of Ceremonies Pete Langdorf highlighted the evening performances, as did trumpet solos by First National Bank president Bruce Thomson. The evenings entertainment most enjoyed, however, is always the dances staged by Catherine Mathis’ Scottish lads and lassies. Featured bagpiper for the evening was Craig Hazelbaker of Dillon.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Paul Edward Herzog, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Herzog, was accepted for a three year enlistment as a hospital apprentice at Helena this week and is now en route to the San Diego Naval Training Center for basic training. Two of his older brothers had previously enlisted and his older brother, John, Jr., is still in the navy and holds the rating of chief aviation mechanic.
Five year old Elnavail Foster was taken to the Holy Rosary hospital this week for an appendectomy. Her dad, Brud Foster, dropped her into her room just before she was taken to the surgery and said, “Are you alright, honey?” “Oh, yes, daddy, I’m not scared at all, it’s just that I’m not used to it,” the little miss replied.
A letter was read at the meeting of the city council Tuesday evening from a concern asking to come to Miles City and look over possibilities of purchasing a sales yard here. It was discussed and decided by council members to answer the letter in the affirmative. One of the councilmen added a local outfit has also inquired of him as to the prospects of purchasing the property. The city planning committee, which had a previous meeting with Hockett and Lockie of the Miles City Sales yards, will have another meeting this week.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Members of the Custer Rod and Gun club are all set for the second rabbit drive of the season, which will be held on Sunday creek, north of the city this afternoon. The sportsmen will leave in autos from the Shuey garage, promptly at 1 o’clock this afternoon, and will be armed only with shotguns. Cars will be provided for those who wish to join the excursion and on return, the rabbits will be presented to the Salvation Army.
Dr. Sadie B. Lindeberg submitted to an operation for the relief of ear trouble on Friday night, and will be confined to her home for several days.
C. B. Pickard, Milwaukee agent at Sumatra, was brought to the Miles City hospital last night on No. 16 for treatment, having injured a knee in fall at his home, when he slipped on some ice.
Mrs. N. K. Soelberg was pleasantly surprised at her home on South Custer avenue on Saturday evening by members of the Ladies Aid of the First Lutheran church, in remembrance of her birthday. Mrs. Soelberg is the organist and choir leader in the church and her many friends showed their appreciation of her service by presenting her with a beautiful pearl necklace.