25 YEARS AGO (1998)
Parts of eastern Montana are beginning to look toward digging out from the heavy snow and 10-foot drifts that resulted from winter’s big first blizzard. Some roads are still closed today. In Miles City temperatures continued to be in the 20s with gusting and blowing snow and scattered snow showers. Montana Highway Patrol Officer Alan Michaels of the Glendive office reported that Interstate 94 from Glendive to the North Dakota border was closed.
Both the Miles Community College Pioneers and Lady Pioneers cancelled their games with the University of North Dakota-Williston, which were set for Thursday but postponed until Friday. With the closed roads throughout North Dakota and east of Glendive, the teams will not play this weekend.
The Terry Terriers advanced into the Class C District 4 Boys’ basketball tournament today by defeating the Rosebud Wranglers 52-24 in Thursday’s challenge game at Custer County District High School.
Jedidiah Thomet, a senior at Custer County District High School, recently received a $1,000 scholarship as part of the Sam Walton Community Leader Award program. Jedidiah received this award based on his academic performance and involvement in school and community activities.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
BIRTHS —A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. David Uffelman (Sandra Olind) Forsyth.
The Future Homemakers of America at Custer County High School have donated $100 to the March of Dimes. The money was raised during the FHA Christmas Bake Sale.
A fired up Pioneer team burned even hotter as they ran Powell’s Trappers off the court and earned the right to advance to Northern Regional Junior College Basketball Tournament competition in Columbus, Neb., beginning Friday. They gained this right by stunning the favored Trappers 79-70 Tuesday night in the championship game of Norther
Sub-Regional Tourney held here in Miles City before a fair-sized crowd. Cary Veis connected for 26 points to lead all scorers.
The care and purchase of electric appliances was the lesson presented by Mrs. L. V. Hinrichs at the regular meeting of the Miles City Home Extension Club held at the home of Mrs. Keith Javanovich. Mrs. George Baber showed pictures made with egg cartons. Visitors were Mrs. Arbadella Wolff and Mrs. William Hinrichs.
Erick Anderson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hal Anderson, and Joanne Plachek, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stan Plachek, will compete in the State Gymnastics meet Friday and Saturday in Billings.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Due to the heavy depredation on antelope by golden eagles in southeastern Montana, the Montana fish and game commission will pay the sum of $5 as a bounty on golden eagles. The taking of golden eagles, is not to be misconstrued. It will not be and is not legal to shoot the bald eagle. In order to collect the bounty, “the entire body of the golden eagle” must be turned in.
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Brown have returned from a six weeks vacation trip when they motored to Los Angeles and up the coast to Seattle and other points of interest. In California, they were guests of Mr. Brown’s sister and family, Dr. and Mrs. C. E. Gantenbein and three children.
Friends, especially among local and area stockmen, learned on Saturday of the death of Charles Dunbar, of Chicago, member of the Walters and Dunbar commission firm at the Chicago stockyards. He was widely known in Montana and always attended the annual conventions of the Montana Stockgrowers Association.
Graduate nurses Grace Hughes, Virginia Leary, Vonda Lyon, Mary Ono and Ina Thuleson have returned to the Holy Rosary hospital after taking state board examinations at Helena this week.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Bids to supply the city with a new roadster auto, for the use of Fire Chief George Aitchison, were opened at the regular meeting of the city council Monday night. Bids were submitted by the Shuey Motor company, Olive garage, and the Miles City garage, prices ranging from $1485 for a Dodge Special Six to $475 for a Ford Roadster. Alderman Smith moved, seconded by Alderman Denson, that the bids be referred to the fire and police committee and that they be instructed to report back at the next regular meeting.
W. J. Simmons, of Camps Pass, who is in the city today from the south country, states that he is still hoping that the Haskell interests build the proposed new railroad via Pumpkin creek and the Powder river.
Sheriff Hi Farnum and Undersheriff Joe Sullivan left this morning for a trip to the south country. They started out last Saturday but broke a spring on the car near Beebe and were forced to turn back.
Mayor Brasen has been authorized to enter into an agreement with the county commissioners whereby everyone arrested by the city or county officers will be subject to having their fingerprints taken.