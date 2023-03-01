25 YEARS AGO (1998)

Parts of eastern Montana are beginning to look toward digging out from the heavy snow and 10-foot drifts that resulted from winter’s big first blizzard. Some roads are still closed today. In Miles City temperatures continued to be in the 20s with gusting and blowing snow and scattered snow showers. Montana Highway Patrol Officer Alan Michaels of the Glendive office reported that Interstate 94 from Glendive to the North Dakota border was closed.