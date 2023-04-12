25 YEARS AGO (1998)
The 40th anniversary of the Powder River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was celebrated at the Washington Day Tea. Dorothy Armstrong was mistress of ceremonies for the event. Harriet Wyttenhove, chairperson of the American History Essay Contest, presented awards to the winners. There were 47 entries from 9 schools.
Eighteen members of the Southeastern Montana Retired Teachers Association and two guests gathered Friday, April 3 for their monthly luncheon meeting. The group met in the Holy Rosary Health Center. Sadie Baber, nominating committee chair, presented the slate of nominees for the coming year. They are: Rosemary Schiebel, president; Jean Nolan, vice president; Betty Sturtz, secretary; and Helen Dersham, treasurer. The slate was accepted and officers will be installed in May.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls junior varsity golf teams played 18 holes at the Fort Custer Golf Course in Hardin on Tuesday, winning the girls’ division and placing fourth in the boys. Ashley Griffith won the girls competition, shooting a 98 with 46 on the front nine holes. Also placing for the Cowgirls was Ali VanFossen in third, Donna Mae Stanley in fourth and Courtney Kimball in a three-way tie for sixth.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
BIRTHS — A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Ivester (Gail Carter), Broadus.
Despite the inclement weather, more than 400 marchers participated in the March of Dimes Walk-A-Thon on Saturday.
Awards will be kept all in the family at the 50th annual Women’s Day at Montana State University. Mrs. James Nugent, Miles City, will receive the Outstanding Alumna Award and her granddaughter, Mary Ann Bailey Lammers, is the Five-Year Speaker. Mrs. Lammers is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James M. Bailey of the Colstrip area, Mrs. Bailey being the former Mary Nugent.
Daniel Michael Murnion, a senior at Garfield County High School at Jordan, is runner-up in the 1973 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow contest in Montana. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph C. Murnion, will receive a $500 scholarship. This is the first year boys have been eligible to compete for the award.
Mr. and Mrs. Hal Ross, accompanied by daughter Connie, have returned from a week’s trip to Kingsville, Texas, where they watched their son, Jim, receive his Navy wings. Jim also received his MS in aeronautical engineering from the University of West Florida while his family was in Texas. He is currently at home on leave in Miles City.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
The annual meeting of the Miles City Woman’s club was held Friday, April 8, at the Milwaukee Woman’s club. Mrs. Earl Hogan, president, opened the meeting with repeating in unison the club collect. Mrs. F. D. Campbell gave a brief resume on the international situation. A brief talk on parliamentary rules for nomination and election of officers was given by Mrs. C. E. Rehn.
Eighty-one Custer county high school seniors and their chaperones will leave Miles City Wednesday morning at 8:30 by Greyhound bus for their ten day trip to Chicago with money earned by the class through the year. Chaperones are Tom Watson, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Wilson, John Poliseno, Miss Margarethe Janssen, Maurice Garrison, Mrs. Irio, Miss Jean Sharon, R. N., and Prin. and Mrs. A. D. Wagner.
Twelve seniors were admitted into the National Honor Society in an impressive ceremony held at the Custer county high school shortly before noon today. The following seniors were initiated this morning: Phyllis Cahill, Charlotte Fritz, Lorna Fritz, Theodore Gran, Dorothy Hardesty, Gilbert Leibinger, Joan Lewis, Don Lucas, Gayle Murphy, Beverly Richey, Nancy Shore and Mary Ann Sutherland. Juniors admitted were Robert Jones, Walter Kearns, Loren Laird, Wayne Lathrop, Ralph Ovitt, Robert Quesenberry and Donald Scaff.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Considerable of a stir was caused last night when the application of M. H. Wallace for a permit to build a $10,000 mortuary and funeral chapel in the residence district on East Main street came up in city council and, after short discussion, and before any action was taken on the application, the council heard an emergency ordinance which had been prepared by City Attorney O’Hern, providing that no mortuary, undertaking establishment or “dead house” should be built in any portion of Miles City where two-thirds of the buildings in the same block were residences.
D. C. McAuliffe, mathematics professor at the high school and coach for the state champion basketball team of Custer high, returned last night with his champions from Chicago, where they took part in the national tournament last week, remaining over for a longer stay in the windy city.
The point of contact of the Montana Railway line with the Milwaukee will be located one mile nearer Miles City than was proposed in the earlier survey, which was changed this week, and the new line will be much nearer Miles City, passing just west of Carbon hill.
The Pythian Sisters entertained seventy-five couples at their second annual dance, held last night at the Elks ballroom, and a good time is reported by everyone that attended.