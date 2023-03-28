Hinebauch

Sen. Steve Hinebauch

It seems like things are picking up again as deadlines are getting closer. We just have four weeks to finish our work for the year. Every committee has been full of bills which made long days every day this week.

There is a lot of conversation in the Glendive Ranger-Review about HB234 by Representative Phalen. The conversation mentions two meetings, one in the Glendive Public Library, which Representative Phalen and I attended, and one in the Dawson County High School library. So, I thought I would do a review of HB234, which I am in favor of.

Sen. Steve Hinebauch represents Senate District 18 which includes Wibaux.