Being a Pastor who preaches every Sunday morning, I am always looking for sermon illustration and stories that touch me and would help highlight the Biblical truths I am sharing in my sermon for that passage for the day. One of my favorites is a true story. Pediatrician David Cerqueira tells the story of a little second grade girl in his wife’s Sunday school class. Sarah’s parents were new to town, and she was just getting to know her classmates at church. She was full of energy and beaming with naughtiness. His wife had prepared a lesson on being useful and told the children that everyone can be useful in serving God. There was a short moment of silence, and a little girl named Sarah spoke up, “Teacher, what can I do,” she said. “I don’t know how to do many useful things.”
Mrs. Cerqueira had not anticipated that kind of response, but she quickly looked around and spotted an empty flower vase on the windowsill. “Sarah,” she said, “you can bring in a flower and put it in the vase. That would be a useful thing.”
Sarah frowned, “But that’s not important.”
“It is,” my wife said, “if you are helping someone.”
Sure enough, the next Sunday, Sarah brought in a dandelion and placed it in the vase. In fact, she continued to do so each week. Without reminders or help, she made sure the vase was filled with a bright yellow flower, Sunday after Sunday. When her pastor found out about it, he put the vase in the main sanctuary next to the pulpit. That Sunday he gave a sermon on the honor of serving others, using Sarah’s vase as an example. The congregations was touched by the message, and the week started on a good note.
But during that same week, Sarah’s family discovered she had leukemia. David Cerqueira was her pediatrician, and he did his best to explain to Sarah’s parents that nothing could be done to save her life. He says, “I don’t think I have ever had a more difficult conversation than the one that night.”
Eventually, Sarah became confined to bed and to the visits that many people gave her. She lost her smile. She lost most of her weight; and then, the end was near.
One Sunday morning church started as usual. The singing, the sermon — it all seemed meaningless when I thought of Sarah. Dr. Cerqueira said he felt enveloped in sadness. At the end of the sermon, the pastor suddenly stopped speaking. His eyes wide, he stared at the back of the church with utter amazement. Everyone turned to see what he was looking at. It was Sarah! Her parents had brought her for one last visit. She was bundled in a blanket, a dandelion in one little hand.
She didn’t sit in the back row. Instead she slowly walked to the front of the church where her vase was still perched by the pulpit. She put her flower in the vase and a piece of paper beside it. Then she returned to her parents. Seeing Sarah place her flower in the vase for the last time moved everyone. At the end of the service, people gathered around Sarah and her parents, trying to offer as much love and support as possible.
Four days later, Sarah dies… at the funeral, the pastor showed Dr. Cerqueira the note Sarah had left, written in pink crayon. It said, “Dear God, this vase has been the biggest honor of my life. Sarah.”
Sarah’s note and her vase helped us to understand that life is an opportunity to serve God by serving people. And, as Sarah put it, that is the biggest honor of all.
Alan W. Brown is the Pastor of First Church of Miles City.