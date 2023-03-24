Alan Brown

Being a Pastor who preaches every Sunday morning, I am always looking for sermon illustration and stories that touch me and would help highlight the Biblical truths I am sharing in my sermon for that passage for the day. One of my favorites is a true story. Pediatrician David Cerqueira tells the story of a little second grade girl in his wife’s Sunday school class. Sarah’s parents were new to town, and she was just getting to know her classmates at church. She was full of energy and beaming with naughtiness. His wife had prepared a lesson on being useful and told the children that everyone can be useful in serving God. There was a short moment of silence, and a little girl named Sarah spoke up, “Teacher, what can I do,” she said. “I don’t know how to do many useful things.”

Mrs. Cerqueira had not anticipated that kind of response, but she quickly looked around and spotted an empty flower vase on the windowsill. “Sarah,” she said, “you can bring in a flower and put it in the vase. That would be a useful thing.”

Alan W. Brown is the Pastor of First Church of Miles City.