A few weeks ago, my 5-year-old granddaughter brought me a flower she had picked from the yard. You guessed it-a dandelion. I fussed over that dandelion and thanked her for the beautiful flower because she brought it to me with all her love. As I treasured this flower I reflected on my favorite story about dandelions.
Pediatrician David Cerqueira tells the story of a little second grade girl in his wife's Sunday School class. His wife had prepared a lesson on being useful and told the children that everyone can be useful in serving God. There was a short moment of silence, and a little girl named Sarah spoke up. “Teacher, what can I do?” she said. “I don't know how to do many useful things.” Mrs. Cerqueira had not anticipated that kind of response, but she quickly looked around and spotted an empty flower vase on the windowsill. “Sarah,” she said, “you can bring in a flower and put it in the vase. That would be a useful thing.” Sarah frowned. “But that’s not important.” “It is,” her teacher said, “if you are helping someone.” Sure enough, the next Sunday Sarah brought in a dandelion and placed it in the vase. In fact, she continued to do so each week. Without reminders or help, she made sure the vase was filled with a bright yellow flower, Sunday after Sunday. When her pastor found out about it, he put the vase in the main sanctuary next to the pulpit. That Sunday he gave a sermon on the honor of serving others, using Sarah's vase as an example. The congregation was touched by the message, and the week started on a good note... But during that same week, Sarah's family discovered she had leukemia. David Cerqueira was her pediatrician, and he did his best to explain to Sarah's parents that nothing could be done to save her life. He says, “I don't think I have ever had a more difficult conversation than the one that night.” Eventually, Sarah became confined to bed and to the visits that many people gave her. She lost her smile. She lost most of her weight; and then, the end was near. That Sunday, at the end of his sermon, the pastor suddenly stopped speaking. His eyes wide, he stared at the back of the church, and everyone turned to see what he was looking at. It was Sarah! Her parents had brought her for one last visit. She was bundled in a blanket, a dandelion in one little hand. She slowly walked to the front of the church where her vase was still perched by the pulpit. She put her flower in the vase and a piece of paper beside it. Then she returned to her parents. Four days later, Sarah died... At the funeral, the pastor showed Dr. Cerqueira the note Sarah had left, written in pink crayon. It said, “Dear God, this vase has been the biggest honor of my life. Sarah.”