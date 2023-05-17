Sen. Jason Ellsworth

Montanans approved the legalization of marijuana for recreational use in the 2020 election. I didn’t support the initiative, but I accept the will of the people and am devoted to working within the law to benefit all citizens.

Following through has not been easy. Federal law still classifies marijuana as a controlled substance. That designation has prevented cannabis companies from using the U.S. commercial banking system. Hence the inconvenience many Montanans face when they go into their local dispensaries; they have to pay in cash.

Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, represents Senate District 43 and is President of the Montana Senate. In 2021, he was appointed Chairman of the Select Committee on Marijuana Law.