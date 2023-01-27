Ochenski

George Ochenski

For years Montanans have been subjected to the claim that “environmental extremists” have been flooding the court system with “frivolous lawsuits.” These absolutely false accusations have come from some of our top elected Republican officials including Sen. Daines, Gov. Gianforte, and Reps. Zinke and Rosendale to name a few. Strangely enough not one of these politicians has ever been able to actually cite a Montana judge tossing an environmental lawsuit as frivolous.

Why? Because it’s never happened.

(George Ochenski is a longtime Helena resident and an environmental activist.)