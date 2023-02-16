Since we’re not allowed to judge historical figures except by their own context, according to some members of the Montana Senate, I will use that weak-minded rationale and apply it to its chief proponent, Sen. John Fuller of Kalispell.

Since I am also his contemporary, I trust I won’t be violating any rules of historical decorum in the following paragraphs.

(Darrell Ehrlick is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Montanan.)