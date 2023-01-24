The last few weeks have been a whirlwind of activity and learning. I had the opportunity to take a field trip to Ft. Harrison and had a thorough introduction into the operations of the Air National Guard and the Army National Guard for the State of Montana. They also oversee the Disaster Control Center for major disasters in Montana, like the Flooding we experienced this Spring. We all need to be proud of our men and women in uniform.

I had the honor and privilege of attending the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast last Thursday morning. What an awesome experience. It actually choked me up to hear “How Great Thou Art” being sung by everyone present and reverberating throughout the Rotunda and the Capital Building. Along with several inspirational prayers offered by our State Leaders, this was an experience I’ll not soon forget.

Gary W. Parry represents House District 39.