The last few weeks have been a whirlwind of activity and learning. I had the opportunity to take a field trip to Ft. Harrison and had a thorough introduction into the operations of the Air National Guard and the Army National Guard for the State of Montana. They also oversee the Disaster Control Center for major disasters in Montana, like the Flooding we experienced this Spring. We all need to be proud of our men and women in uniform.
I had the honor and privilege of attending the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast last Thursday morning. What an awesome experience. It actually choked me up to hear “How Great Thou Art” being sung by everyone present and reverberating throughout the Rotunda and the Capital Building. Along with several inspirational prayers offered by our State Leaders, this was an experience I’ll not soon forget.
I am also working hard to see that the Coal Board is extended past July 1. I introduced the Bill (which is labeled HB188 for those who are tracking) to extend the Coal Board for four years and the Taxation Committee amended it 10 years. It has passed through third reading and is on to the Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. I’ll be fighting hard for our region folks.
Speaking of Wednesday, the Governor’s State of the State Address will be on Wednesday this week and he will be speaking to both Houses of the Legislature. Tune in if you have a chance.
On Monday evening, at the Colstrip Reception, Avista Corporation announced that they are going to transfer their ownership in the power plants to Northwestern Energy. This is an outstanding move for our entire region and foretells a very healthy future for us all. Talen Energy’s commitment is to make our area of Eastern Montana an electrical hub, which is being recognized nationally.
As we view the Bills coming forward that are dealing with the Surplus in the General Fund, I hope that each of you will follow and participate by letting all of us know where your priorities are focused. I receive each of your communications and I do read them. I’ll try to respond as soon as I am able. Remember, this is your government and I want to represent you.