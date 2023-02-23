With all the controversy surrounding hunting in Montana, debates about who should get to hunt what, when the seasons should occur, and how many licenses should be issued, the one animal that never appears in any of those controversies is the cottontail rabbit. Is that because no one in Montana hunts cottontail rabbits? Quite the contrary. While impossible to estimate just how many hunters hunt rabbits in Montana, there may be more out there than you might imagine.

Many of the most competent, dedicated, and passionate hunters I have known in my lifetime cut their teeth hunting cottontails as a kid. In Montana, rabbits may be hunted all year, with no limits, and no license required. (The exception to that is if a person plans to hunt on state school trust land, in which case a Conservation License is required). Rabbit hunting in certain areas may be subject to regulation through local ordinances or area use rules.

(Alan Charles is a local outdoors columnist.)