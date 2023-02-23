With all the controversy surrounding hunting in Montana, debates about who should get to hunt what, when the seasons should occur, and how many licenses should be issued, the one animal that never appears in any of those controversies is the cottontail rabbit. Is that because no one in Montana hunts cottontail rabbits? Quite the contrary. While impossible to estimate just how many hunters hunt rabbits in Montana, there may be more out there than you might imagine.
Many of the most competent, dedicated, and passionate hunters I have known in my lifetime cut their teeth hunting cottontails as a kid. In Montana, rabbits may be hunted all year, with no limits, and no license required. (The exception to that is if a person plans to hunt on state school trust land, in which case a Conservation License is required). Rabbit hunting in certain areas may be subject to regulation through local ordinances or area use rules.
Montana is home to eight different species of rabbits, including the eastern cottontail, mountain cottontail, desert cottontail, snowshoe hare, white-tailed jackrabbit, black-tailed jackrabbit, pygmy rabbit, and American pika. Most of these species occur only in a limited range, with the eastern cottontail the most common species encountered. While rabbits once ranked easily as the most popular game animal in North America, that has changed, with recent surveys ranking rabbits as fourth, following white-tailed deer, turkeys, and pheasants.
When I was a young boy living in Alaska in the early 1960’s, I remember my father taking my two older brothers on a rabbit hunt out to Middleton Island. The Alaska Fish and Game would periodically charter a big twin-engine plane to transport groups of hunters out there to help thin the large herd of European rabbits that inhabited the island.
In 1954, three doe rabbits and one buck had been placed there to see if a viable population of bunnies could be established on that remote island where no mammalian predators existed. By 1961, having done what rabbits do best, the population ranged from 3,600 to 7,000. I can remember the hunters unloading piles of rabbits of all colors from the plane, and our family ate rabbit meat for much of the rest of the year, along with moose and caribou, smoked and canned salmon, and canned garden vegetables.
Here in Montana, I have often taken new hunters, both young people and adults, rabbit hunting in late winter. It is an excellent way to teach hunting skills in a low pressure environment. We usually start with a brief session on gun safety, and a quick trip to someplace where we can shoot targets with a .22 rifle. My preference is a single-shot rifle with open sights.
Then, we go scouting, spending a lot of time sitting and glassing. Favorite spots are sunny slopes in late afternoon, with rocky outbreaks and clumps of sage. Other good areas are brushy creek bottoms and areas around old abandoned buildings. Fresh snow is a bonus, helping new hunters spot game while also learning to follow tracks and read sign.
Once a rabbit is spotted, a hunter can either choose to make a stalk to get closer, or if it is in range, take a careful shot, trying to hit the head to avoid damaging any meat. Once down, the hunter can retrieve the rabbit, field dress it in much the same manner larger big game is dressed, and later, process the meat either for the table right away, or for the freezer for later meals.
New hunters can learn many basic hunting skills while hunting rabbits. Older hunters can revisit their childhoods by embarking on a late winter hunt for cottontails. Rabbit meat, whether fried, cooked in a crockpot, or prepared in a time-honored hasenpfeffer recipe, is a great way to celebrate the hunting of one of North America’s most cherished small game animals. Rarely will you encounter any sort controversy if you are hunting rabbits, even here in Montana.