When that first big fish of the season slams a bait, memories of those miserably long, cold winter days get forgotten.
“Big,” of course, is always a relative term. For the fly fisher flicking a number fifteen Elk Hair Caddis on her favorite fishing creek, that half-pound rainbow trout might qualify as the first big fish of the season. Anglers deep-trolling Flathead Lake might celebrate the first thirty-pound lake trout as the season’s first lunker. Maybe that big farm pond bass that pounces on a Jitterbug counts for one person, while another might high-five that first big catfish that hits the shores of the Yellowstone.
For many anglers, me included, the first big fish of the season is often a northern pike. These big toothy predators often move into shallow waters soon after the ice melts off area lakes and ponds. They show up hungry, and are often available to anglers fishing from the bank. Northern pike are sometimes called “waterwolves,” and they are not called that because of their docile nature. They slash, and dash, and really put the sizzle into early season fishing.
Something I have always found interesting is the way different people relate to different kinds of fish. Various species of trout have legions of devoted followers, especially if they are caught (and released!) in a certain way. Anglers spend hundreds of thousands of dollars each year on tournaments devoted to specific kinds of fish, one of the more popular being largemouth bass. Walleyes have long been the darling of upper Midwest anglers, while salmon, panfish like crappies, perch, and bluegills, and even catfish all star in fishing shows and angler magazines.
But northern pike? Not those bad boys. More often than not, anglers fishing for other species curse these hard-fighting, good-tasting, readily accessible gamefish. “Don’t bring that slimy fish into my boat,” a skipper might yell. “Cut the line and let it go, don’t let it bite you.
They are no good to eat, have too many bones, and they smell bad.”
There is some truth, and some misunderstanding, behind these opinions. Northern pike do have a fairly thick, odiferous membrane of mucus that covers their body. It is actually fairly easy to wipe off with a moist towel, either before putting the fish in a livewell or on ice, or afterwards, prior to cleaning. Pike do possess a formidable set of teeth and have razor-sharp gill covers, requiring careful handling to prevent injury to the angler.
Northern pike also have a unique skeletal structure which is different from most other kinds of fish, meaning an angler has to learn the correct way to fillet the fish to recover the meat, which has an excellent taste and texture, rivaling that of walleyes and perch. Some people also like to pickle pike or can the meat in a pressure cooker, causing the bones to simply dissolve.
Perhaps the best thing about early pike fishing is that there are many ways to catch these big gamefish. They move quickly into shallow water, and can sometimes be sighted and stalked, either by wading or fishing from a small boat. Bank fishermen can cast lures like spoons or spinners, or fling big flies. One of the favorite and more successful techniques is to simply heave out a big bobber with a hook a foot or two underneath, baited with a large, dead baitfish like a smelt. Then, it is just a matter of putting the rod into a rodholder, breaking out a good book, settling back into a comfortable chair, and maybe dozing off in the warm spring sunshine.
Northern pike can get big, REALLY big. The Montana state record pike was caught at Tongue River Reservoir and weighed 37.5 pounds. A couple weeks ago, a young woman caught a 28-pound pike on Holter Lake, near Helena, just a few hundred yards from where I was catching trout and walleye. I never got to hear the sizzle of that reel’s drag, but what a great way to start a season, by hanging a hook into one of those wild “waterwolves”!