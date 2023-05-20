When that first big fish of the season slams a bait, memories of those miserably long, cold winter days get forgotten.

“Big,” of course, is always a relative term. For the fly fisher flicking a number fifteen Elk Hair Caddis on her favorite fishing creek, that half-pound rainbow trout might qualify as the first big fish of the season. Anglers deep-trolling Flathead Lake might celebrate the first thirty-pound lake trout as the season’s first lunker. Maybe that big farm pond bass that pounces on a Jitterbug counts for one person, while another might high-five that first big catfish that hits the shores of the Yellowstone.