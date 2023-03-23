The other day, I had the opportunity to help a young fellow get his truck unstuck. In the process, I managed to bury my own truck, affirming that I have not lost my touch for getting vehicles stuck. When the poor fellow knocked on my door and asked for help, he kept apologizing, telling me “I have only gotten stuck once before in my life.” If I had not known this guy was a straight-shooter, I would have accused him of stretching the truth.
I once thought I could possibly make a career out of getting stuck. Passenger cars, snowmobiles, pickup trucks, tractors, even boats, I have stuck them all. An acquaintance once said, “Alan, I believe you could get stuck on bare pavement.” While that seemed a bit far-fetched, it did make remember the time I high-centered a Subaru in a supermarket parking lot.
While not directly responsible, I was once part of an epic event involving a stuck bus in North Dakota. My friend, Monty, had converted an old school bus into a great recreational vehicle. We often used it while hunting waterfowl and upland birds on the Dakota prairies.
That year, more than forty years ago, we were hunting north of McClusky, on the eve of Thanksgiving Day. An Alberta Clipper was bearing down from the north, bringing with it clouds of ducks, geese, swans, and sandhill cranes. Late in the afternoon, we found a small slough full of mallards about a mile off the county road down a little two-track prairie trail.
At dusk, we cooked supper while the first snowflakes started to fall. In the morning, just before dawn, when I opened the door, I stepped out into a whirling, swirling blizzard. Already, four inches of snow covered the ground, and the air was filled with big, wet flakes. I carried half a dozen decoys down to the marsh, stood in the cattails covered with new snow, and took my shots, one at a time, five shots, five big greenheaded, gray-breasted, curly-tailed mallards.
By the time I got back to the bus, Monty had everything buttoned up and ready to go. “We may not make it out, but we will give it a try. With a hoop and a holler, we all chimed in with his favorite saying back then, “What the heck, kick a tire, light a fire, let’s go for it!”
We did, until we could go no further. Monty hiked to the nearest farmhouse, and after awhile, here he came, riding in the cab of a farmer’s big front end loader. The farmer hooked onto the bus, shifted into gear, and dragged that bus out across the fields to the county road. He never once looked back, even when the bus nearly tipped over. He also refused any sort of payment, just shook his head, got back in the tractor, and headed for home. Monty has long since passed away, and I have not hunted that country for years. But fiends tell me that stories still get told about the “Turkey Day School Bus Incident and those damn fool duck hunters.”
Getting stuck is no fun, and it certainly is not the best way to meet farmers and ranchers, or make new friends. It happens, though. I have come to realize that one of the key character traits that help define a person’s skills in getting stuck is over-confidence: over-confidence in a vehicle’s ability to perform; over-confidence in a driver’s ability to pilot the vehicle; and over-confidence in estimating the odds of success in getting from Point A to Point B. Sprinkle in a bit of poor judgment, and a smidgeon of carelessness, and you have a winner.
While winter is perhaps the best time to get stuck, there are plenty of opportunities throughout the rest of the year. All it takes is driving down a prairie trail or two-track road for a mile or two, then coming to a stretch of either mud or drifted snow, with dry ground on the other side. You weigh your options. Either I go back the long way, or take a shot at getting through the obstacle. Do not hesitate. Just mutter to yourself, “What the heck. I can do this. Kick a tire, light a fire, let’s go for it...’ That is all it takes to master the art of getting stuck. Good luck!