The other day, I had the opportunity to help a young fellow get his truck unstuck. In the process, I managed to bury my own truck, affirming that I have not lost my touch for getting vehicles stuck. When the poor fellow knocked on my door and asked for help, he kept apologizing, telling me “I have only gotten stuck once before in my life.” If I had not known this guy was a straight-shooter, I would have accused him of stretching the truth.

I once thought I could possibly make a career out of getting stuck. Passenger cars, snowmobiles, pickup trucks, tractors, even boats, I have stuck them all. An acquaintance once said, “Alan, I believe you could get stuck on bare pavement.” While that seemed a bit far-fetched, it did make remember the time I high-centered a Subaru in a supermarket parking lot.