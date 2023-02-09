I was thinking about ice fishing the other day when a friend shared with me a post he had just read on one of the forums he monitors. It seems this fellow had travelled to a little outpost in the Arctic, hoping to photograph the Northern Lights, otherwise known as the Aurora Borealis. He had planned to stay in one of the icehouses available for rent by ice fishermen, but to his chagrin, when he got there, they were all rented out.
It turns out, in Japanese folklore, it is believed that if a child is conceived on the ice beneath the Aurora Borealis, that child will be blessed with good looks, intellect, and good fortune. Apparently a lot of Asian tourists were out there on the ice, testing their luck.
Well, that story got me thinking about all the ice fishing I used to do some 35-to-40 years ago, over in North Dakota. A friend and his buddies had built a pretty fancy icehouse, one with plexiglass windows, pop-up doors on the floor, a good heater, furnished with chairs, cots, and a table. They would haul that house out onto Lake Ashtabula and leave it there in the midst of a village of several other dozen ice shanties.
I can remember one night, sitting inside that icehouse in subzero temperatures, being transfixed by the sky all lit up with undulating curtains of green, blue, and yellow Northern Lights. There were other nights where we saw all sorts of different things out that window, but those were probably mostly a product of some of the libations we occasionally consumed, things like Snowshoe Grog, Yukon Jack, Blue Kamikazees, and great mugs of hearty Irish coffee.
That little ice fishing village looked just like the movie set for “Grumpy Old Men.” Some shacks were simple, others quite fancy. Some people would show up, go inside their shacks, and never re-appear until it was time to leave. Other people would fire up their BBQ grills and stand around, grilling brauts and burgers. Spirited games of cribbage and poker would commence. Sometimes, we even caught some fish, usually yellow perch or walleyes.
Ice fishing can offer a wide variety of experiences, ranging from serious big game fishing that might involve long, sometimes dangerous travel at night on ATV’s or snowmobiles, with extensive use of electronic devices like GPS units and state-of-the-art fishfinders, to much more simple, out-the-backdoor treks on local ponds to sit by a hole and watch a bobber, or jig a bait.
Many soft-water fishermen refuse to even set foot on ice. I do not blame them. Even the best of ice can be treacherous at times, especially in unfamiliar areas, places where there are unknown springs or currents, or when fluctuating weather conditions have compromised the ice.
However, with knowledge, care, and experience, people can enjoy many great and safe opportunities to fish on the ice during these winter months. Every year, it seems, there is new equipment available to make ice fishing more convenient, more comfortable, and more affordable. After long days confined indoors by extreme weather, there is something truly exhilarating about sitting outside on the ice on a warm, sunny day, whether fish are biting or not.
Just before I started writing this column, I got a text from a friend, showing him with a 100 lb striped marlin he had just caught in Mexico. “Well, Chuck,” I told him, “now you are going to have to answer those same questions I get asked, like, ‘How can you get excited about catching 8” brook trout, or 10” perch, after catching those big ocean fish?’”
“I will tell them, I love it all, big fish, little fish, big deer, or little partridge. I simply enjoy it all, love being outdoors, hunting, fishing, hiking, watching wildlife, taking pictures. It is all good.” That has always been my answer, too. I will bet the same is true for many of you, although some may not wish to venture out onto the ice to experience those particular moments.