I was thinking about ice fishing the other day when a friend shared with me a post he had just read on one of the forums he monitors. It seems this fellow had travelled to a little outpost in the Arctic, hoping to photograph the Northern Lights, otherwise known as the Aurora Borealis. He had planned to stay in one of the icehouses available for rent by ice fishermen, but to his chagrin, when he got there, they were all rented out.

It turns out, in Japanese folklore, it is believed that if a child is conceived on the ice beneath the Aurora Borealis, that child will be blessed with good looks, intellect, and good fortune. Apparently a lot of Asian tourists were out there on the ice, testing their luck.

(Alan Charles is a local outdoors columnist.)