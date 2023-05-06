When the big, boss turkey sounds off with that first thunderous gobble, it almost feels as if the earth actually moves. That is especially true if you happen to be hiding at the edge of a nearby meadow, perhaps trying to elicit that gobble with sounds you are making in an attempt to mimic the yelps of a lusty hen turkey. No matter whether you are hunting with a shotgun, a bow and arrow, or a camera, this is a spring drama well worth experiencing.

Montana has a liberal spring turkey hunting season, running from mid-April until late May. Hunters may legally harvest several turkeys, depending upon where they hunt. I have friends who are gonzo spring turkey hunters. They hunt in multiple states, sometimes chasing the “Holy Grail” of harvesting each of the five species of turkeys that inhabit North America.

Alan Charles is a local outdoors columnist.