When the big, boss turkey sounds off with that first thunderous gobble, it almost feels as if the earth actually moves. That is especially true if you happen to be hiding at the edge of a nearby meadow, perhaps trying to elicit that gobble with sounds you are making in an attempt to mimic the yelps of a lusty hen turkey. No matter whether you are hunting with a shotgun, a bow and arrow, or a camera, this is a spring drama well worth experiencing.
Montana has a liberal spring turkey hunting season, running from mid-April until late May. Hunters may legally harvest several turkeys, depending upon where they hunt. I have friends who are gonzo spring turkey hunters. They hunt in multiple states, sometimes chasing the “Holy Grail” of harvesting each of the five species of turkeys that inhabit North America.
Me, I am not that driven. I enjoy turkey hunting, mostly as just another excuse to get out and enjoy springtime in Montana. Spring turkey hunting is an excellent way to introduce someone new to the outdoors, whether a young hunter or an adult eager to discover the outdoors. While turkey hunting can be challenging in certain circumstances, it is also a relatively low-impact, low-effort way to get out and enjoy the outdoors, and maybe, harvest some wild game.
Hunting turkeys has often been described as akin to hunting big game animals. That is true, in the sense that the hunting techniques are often the same. Glassing, scouting, and stalking turkeys is sometimes involved, and calling in a big tom is, in my experience, every bit as exciting as bugling in a big bull elk or rattling antlers to bring in a rutting white-tailed buck.
Every year, I try to do something different when I hunt spring turkeys. This year, I decided I would use only one special call. That happened to be a box call, made by a friend in Bozeman named Robert Gibson who gave me the call when he came out to hunt with me a dozen years ago. Not only was his call signed and numbered, it came with a certificate affirming “…every turkey call we make must be adjusted, tested, and customized to the same extraordinary standards of the very first one…”
Well, I had to do a bit of investigating. And lo and behold, I discovered that on January 5, 1897, Henry C. Gibson of Dardanelle, Arkansas, was granted a patent (No. 574.534) for a turkey box call. Mr. Gibson assigned half of his patent to John Boddie of Arkadephia. Now, no one has ever suggested that Mr. Gibson developed the first turkey box call, but it is incredible that over 125 years ago, someone actually had the drive to seek a patent for a relatively simple cedar box call designed to call in turkeys for a close shot. I actually located an original Henry Gibson call online, but priced at $9,200, I decided my Robert Gibson call was good enough.
Many hunters, myself included, tend to use many different types of calls to try to lure in turkey gobblers. I make some of my own, one of my favorites being a simple call made from two parts of the wingbone. There is something especially satisfying about using something a person made for him or herself, whether it be a call, a turkey fan decoy, or possibly a blind.
Speaking of blinds, I have never used a blind to lure in a turkey. But perhaps the best proof of why it might be necessary was the message I got from a friend on Opening Day: “It was a challenge, with a wife nine months pregnant, and two kids under three, in the blind. But we got it done.” The picture showed his wife holding a beautiful gobbler, with kids beside her.
Spring turkey hunting in Montana. It is a special event, full of drama, and a great way to share springtime in southeast Montana with the family or friends. Maybe you harvest a turkey, which, when cooked properly, can yield tasty meals. Maybe you only harvest memories. But what wonderful memories they might be, whether they include a turkey or not.