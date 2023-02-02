I was walking down to the cabin when I saw a pile of turkey feathers lying in the trail up ahead. There were big feathers, mostly tail feathers, but also quite a few feathers from the flanks and back. I was puzzled, because I could see no tracks in the fresh snow, no sign of a coyote or bobcat pouncing on a turkey. I could also not see any blood, or any indention in the snow that might indicate a turkey’s heavy body had hit the turf.
I stood there quietly, letting my eyes do the roaming. And sure enough, I found my clues. About twenty yards away, at the base of a tall pine tree, there was quite a scattering of branches, bark, and needles. I had seen several turkeys roosting in these trees over the past couple weeks.
No doubt about it, a large bird of prey, most likely a great-horned owl, had nailed one of the turkeys that was roosting in the tree. The feathers probably got ripped out during the struggle, but there was clearly no carcass in the immediately vicinity. Most likely, the owl carried its prey off a ways to dine in peace. Of course, it is possible, but not likely, that the turkey escaped. I have been watching closely, but have seen no injured birds around the place.
Ironically, I had commented just a day or two before, that those turkeys were making it easy for predators to pattern them, because they did the same thing every day. They would show up beneath the songbird feeder about the same time each morning, and instead of going out to forage for native foods, they would stay under the feeder, waiting for the chickadees and nuthatches to drop a seed or two onto the ground. When a big flock of pinyon jays showed up at the feeder, the turkeys got pretty excited, because jays waste a lot of bird seed.
In Montana, intentionally feeding big game animals is illegal. But legal or not, it is never a good idea to feed wildlife in the winter, no matter how tempting it is. Artificial feeding helps concentrate wildlife, making them more susceptible to disease and predation, and less wary of humans. For animals like deer, elk, moose, and antelope, artificial feeding can cause disruptions of the animals’ digestive systems, causing sicknesses such as acidiosis or enterotoxemia, conditions familiar to most knowledgeable livestock producers.
There are some situations in severe winters when starving deer and antelope will gorge themselves on stored grain hay or alfalfa in stackyards and literally starve to death with a full belly, simply because their digestive systems have not evolved to process this kind of feed.
The November-December, 2022 issue of Montana Outdoors Magazine contained an excellent article titled “Death by Feeding,” written by Julie Lue, that might interest readers who wish to learn more about the specific problems that can be caused by artificially feeding wildlife.
That article reinforces one of those basic messages that all biologists, land managers, and wildlife enthusiasts know to be true: The best way to care for wildlife is to help provide and maintain good habitat. One of the ironies I face with my own situation around my home in the Pine Hills east of Miles City was on display last week during one of those really cold spells.
I had planted numerous native bushes and shrubs along the back fence of the yard, hoping to improve the habitat for songbirds. I had nurtured the buffalo berry, plum, chokecherry, and currant bushes all summer and fall, and felt pretty good about their prospects.
Then, last week, I watched as several mule deer approached the shrubs, and one by one, stripped them bare. Oh, well, I thought to myself, who ever said that living with wildlife was easy? The deer moved on, the turkeys went to roost, and as the sun slid behind clouds in the west, an owl hooted and a coyote howled, heralding yet another cold winter night in Montana.