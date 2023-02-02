I was walking down to the cabin when I saw a pile of turkey feathers lying in the trail up ahead. There were big feathers, mostly tail feathers, but also quite a few feathers from the flanks and back. I was puzzled, because I could see no tracks in the fresh snow, no sign of a coyote or bobcat pouncing on a turkey. I could also not see any blood, or any indention in the snow that might indicate a turkey’s heavy body had hit the turf.

I stood there quietly, letting my eyes do the roaming. And sure enough, I found my clues. About twenty yards away, at the base of a tall pine tree, there was quite a scattering of branches, bark, and needles. I had seen several turkeys roosting in these trees over the past couple weeks.

(Alan Charles is a local outdoors columnist.)