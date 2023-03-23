I knew about the old Deadwood stagecoach that resides at the Range Riders Museum and takes occasional outings in parades but while doing research on the stage, I came across a bit of new information. I’ll get to that but I started when I came across and article in the Wednesday, March 14 Miles City Daily Star with the headline “Old Deadwood Stagecoach is Sheltered.”
If you have ever wondered if that stagecoach at the Range Riders is the real deal or a reproduction, it is authentic and its history is documented. Both when it was abandoned and when someone decided to preserve it.
Stage lines lost popularity as soon as the railroad came through in late 1881 but they lasted for another few years after that. The Miles City Deadwood line was started in 1878. Unlike the later railroad, the stage could make stops in smaller places and could vary the route as needed — or forced to by weather or other hazards. Trains could not do that.
I suspect once trains came along, the stagecoach was also cheaper because it was more dangerous and much more uncomfortable.
But by 1886, according to the sources I could find, the stage line stopped running and the stage coaches were abandoned at their last stop.
For our stage coach, that was on the side of the road in Miles City.
There is another, larger Deadwood stage coach residing in the Buffalo Bill Historical Center in Cody, Wyo., but the stage that was abandoned here was a smaller model. That stage coach has travelled all over the world as part of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show. Ours had a less adventurous retirement.
Our stage coach sat quietly rotting away in the weeds, although I have heard stories of children playing in the stage coach during those years. Imagine having a real stage coach to play on when playing cowboys and Indians!
Then, around 1920, someone decided to drag the old stage out of the weeds and set it up on the platform at the Milwaukee Depot. The coach has been abandoned near the old slough, as the story I was told goes.
The Milwaukee was a progressive railroad and was a big promoter of its passenger service. Unlike earlier railroads that had huge land grants to carry them through the less profitable times, the Milwaukee, Chicago, St. Paul and Pacific depending strictly on its freight and passenger service.
Apparently, the stage coach attracted attention as it sat on the platform so someone decided it need a little better display.
“The old Deadwood stage coach, relic of the early days in eastern Montana, when all conveyances were propelled by horses instead of steam and gas, and war whoops of the redskins was occasion for alarm, has at last found a permanent home and in recognition of its long and valuable service in helping conquer the last wilderness, the C. M. & St. P. railway has offered it a sanctuary.”
I have commented on the old writing style in early newspapers so note that the following long paragraph is one single sentence.
“At the west end of the station platform, the old stage coach has stood for nearly two years, where it has been visited by thousands of passengers and tourists on transcontinental trains, where it has been photographed, and where curious visitors from far parts of America, and even from other countries, have called to pay it homage, and perhaps, as many have done, to idle for a brief space, in the commodious inside compartment where, it may well be, passengers on the Deadwood route once sat and hoped that the smoke to be seen in the distance met other than a band of red warriors out for trouble, or perhaps gazed wonderingly at the changing country through which they passed, and gloried in the majesty and bigness of the world to be seen from its windows.”
While it was parked at the Milwaukee depot, it was in its original, unrestored state, and was weathered wood and leather and was probably infested by spiders. Someone noticed that being exposed to the elements wasn’t doing the old stage any favors so a change was made.
“The Milwaukee has had a crew of men employed since in February, erecting a suitable shelter for the old relic, and it is now protected with a canvas covering stretched between iron uprights firmly imbedded in the ground. The shelter is open on all four sides and is serviceable and attractive.”
While it was better than nothing, the stage coach was still exposed to the worst of the weather, even if the snow no longer piled up on top. Once the Range Riders Museum came along about 20 years later, it provided better shelter for the stage coach.
It was the Range Riders who repaired the worst of the rotted wood and then painted it in bright colors to represent the museum. Many visitors in the years since have enjoyed traveling in the old girl.
And the interesting item I came across while researching the old stage was on website called “Everything South Dakota.” There is a photo of a concrete marker labeled “Miles City trail crossing.” The photographer was searching for the old stage route and “While out taking photos south of Belle Fourche, I came across this nice cement trail marker sitting in a clover field just off the gravel road. I couldn’t find any information on who or
when the marker was placed there. I did find some information on the trail but no actual map showing the historic route that was mapped by frontiersman Luther “Yellowstone” Kelly.”