I knew about the old Deadwood stagecoach that resides at the Range Riders Museum and takes occasional outings in parades but while doing research on the stage, I came across a bit of new information. I’ll get to that but I started when I came across and article in the Wednesday, March 14 Miles City Daily Star with the headline “Old Deadwood Stagecoach is Sheltered.”

If you have ever wondered if that stagecoach at the Range Riders is the real deal or a reproduction, it is authentic and its history is documented. Both when it was abandoned and when someone decided to preserve it.

Amorette Allison is a local history columnist.