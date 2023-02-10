During World War II, the recruitment of women to be nurses had been fast and furious and millions of women responded, including a large number from Miles City.
But after the war, there was the feeling that women should go back to be homemakers and give up their careers. The side effect was another shortage of nurses.
One way to recruit nurses was to approach girls still in high school and see if they were interested. It had worked for the teaching profession so, in 1948, Miles City tried something.
“Something new has been added to the curriculum of Custer County High School and to life at the Holy Rosary hospital,” read the opening sentence of the article in the Wednesday, February 4, 1948 edition of the Miles City Daily Star. It wasn’t so much recruiting girls to enter the profession of nursing as the way that recruitment took place.
“On the suggestion of Prin. E. D. Wagner, a course has been added to the Trade and Industry program whereby students could spend an hour or more daily on school days getting a small remuneration, a great deal of experience and gain credit on their regular high school course.”
The Trade and Industry program was more than just a vo-ag program. It actively placed young men in trades as almost apprentices, teaching them construction, plumbing, auto mechanics, and other trades while still allowing them to continue their high school education. Plus it involved a “small remuneration,” to encourage membership.
“When the plan was announced at the beginning of the new semester, so many girls signed up that the list had to be ‘screened’ and only those with a certain period available for study preceding the hour spent at the hospital was permitted to take the course.”
Rest assured, though. “Those eliminated were all girls, Prin. Wagner said, who will have an opportunity to take it later.”
Then the article explained how this novel concept worked.
“Miss Margarethe Janssen, chosen by Harry Hoffman, head of the Trades and Industry courses at the school, conducts a class for the girls from 2:30 until 3:30 every afternoon. In that time, she tells the girls about the nursing profession and requirements, giving practical advice, refers to a basic Red Cross textbook, emphasizing health.”
And for those of you who make a bed with “hospital corners,” that was included in the training.
“Yesterday, one point made was sleep is important to good health and a well made bed is important to sleep. To demonstrate this, the girls were taken to Miss Janssen’s apartment last night where her bed was remade 13 times, for their are 13 girls in the class.”
They were also taken to the hospital to get an idea about that. They were taken on a tour of all the departments so, as Miss Janssen said, “We are becoming acquainted with what nurses training is like in case any of the girls should care to take it up, although this course puts them under no obligation whatsoever to do so.”
Yes, but the encouragement was probably delivered enthusiastically.
It was a high school class. “One half credit is given for the study course and one half credit for the practical work done at the hospital, making a whole credit toward the 16 required for graduation. Usually one year is required for full credit.”
So a half credit for the class and a half credit for hospital work, which was described.
“At the hospital, Miss Jean McDonald, clinical instructor, has outlined a program where the girls will get instruction and experience in each department in the hospital. At present, they assist student nurses in giving patients evening care, help make beds, bring fresh water, arrange flowers, read to the youngsters in the pediatrics department, help make bandages for surgery, help arrange special trays in the diet kitchen.”
Since Holy Rosary Hospital had been training nurses since the day it opened, the patients were used to students being around. I imagine it made the student nurses feel important, too, as they were now the teachers.
There was nothing too hands-on for the high schoolers, but they were learning to find their way around the complex hallways of a hospital and to understand the way hospitals functioned. In 1948, there were very strict rules of behavior to follow and I imagine they were emphasized.
The novel idea of giving high school credit for pre-nursing training was apparently seen as quite an unusual concept.
“So far as is known here, it is the first time such a course has been introduced into the T. and I. program and may, the hospital staff believes, be a trail blazer for increasing interest in the profession of nursing as well as lending a big lift.”
The T and I program is long gone but nursing is still part of the educational opportunities in Miles City. The high school now offers Anatomy and Physiology for those interested in the medical profession and Miles Community College has been offering a nursing degree since a few years after Holy Rosary closed their school.