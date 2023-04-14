1. “Now behold, two of them were traveling that same day to a village called Emmaus, which was seven miles from Jerusalem.And they talked together of all these things which had happened.So it was, while they conversed and reasoned, that Jesus Himself drew near and went with them.But their eyes were constrained so that they did not know Him.And He said to them,‘What kind of conversation is this that you have with one another as you walk and are sad?’…And beginning at Moses and all the Prophets, He expounded to them in all the Scriptures the things concerning Himself…Then their eyes were opened and they knew Him, and He vanished from their sight.And they said to one another,‘Did not our heart burn within us while He talked with us on the road, and while He opened the Scriptures to us?’So they rose up that very hour and returned to Jerusalem, and found the eleven and those who were with them gathered together, saying,‘The Lord is risen indeed…!”– Luke24:13-17,27,31-34a

Here we have two disciples of Jesus, on the day of His resurrection, who have already received the news from some of the women how it had been announced to them by angels that Jesus was alive (22-23).And no doubt, it is this news that was the subject of their conversation. And while we would expect that they would be excited, they are in fact only“…astonished…” (22),and even“…sad.”The tone in their voices and the expression of their faces were downcast and sullen rather than uplifted.And the reason for their sad state is because they were still as yet unbelieving.

Bill Sikes is a pastor in Forsyth.