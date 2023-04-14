1. “Now behold, two of them were traveling that same day to a village called Emmaus, which was seven miles from Jerusalem.And they talked together of all these things which had happened.So it was, while they conversed and reasoned, that Jesus Himself drew near and went with them.But their eyes were constrained so that they did not know Him.And He said to them,‘What kind of conversation is this that you have with one another as you walk and are sad?’…And beginning at Moses and all the Prophets, He expounded to them in all the Scriptures the things concerning Himself…Then their eyes were opened and they knew Him, and He vanished from their sight.And they said to one another,‘Did not our heart burn within us while He talked with us on the road, and while He opened the Scriptures to us?’So they rose up that very hour and returned to Jerusalem, and found the eleven and those who were with them gathered together, saying,‘The Lord is risen indeed…!”– Luke24:13-17,27,31-34a
Here we have two disciples of Jesus, on the day of His resurrection, who have already received the news from some of the women how it had been announced to them by angels that Jesus was alive (22-23).And no doubt, it is this news that was the subject of their conversation. And while we would expect that they would be excited, they are in fact only“…astonished…” (22),and even“…sad.”The tone in their voices and the expression of their faces were downcast and sullen rather than uplifted.And the reason for their sad state is because they were still as yet unbelieving.
Such news was to their ears far too good to be true.Jesus must certainly still be dead.
But then, after the Lord comes to them, and opens their understanding of the Scriptures concerning Himself, and makes Himself known to them, that He was alive, everything in and about them changes.Their belief changed.Their entire countenance is different. Their spirits are lifted to as before unknown heights; and that to such an extent that their feet get to going.They cannot remain where they are.They can neither sit nor sleep on this information. Waiting till morning to go back to Jerusalem, to get a good night’s rest, was out of the question.
No! Even if they had tried to do that, they never would have been able to shut their eyes.The news was too good! Nothing was going to deter them.Not even the distance.
Seven miles would have been like a few hundred yards to them; and that, even though they had already covered the same distance that very day.That means that they would have walked fourteen miles in total.The first seven are mostly in a condition of bewilderment, confusion, and sorrow.But not the second seven.Only joy, enthusiasm, rejoicing, and the like.
What is the conclusion of the matter? For the Christian, the resurrection of Jesus is what lifts us up out of whatever pits of despair we might find ourselves sinking into.It changes us inside and out for the better.Because He is alive, we can fellowship with Him in and through His word, as He opens it up to us.In short,His resurrection is our joy and our drive; our motivation for living, congregating, fellowshipping, ministering, worshipping, and sharing — To make known to others Him who has made Himself known to us.To God be the glory.