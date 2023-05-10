We take way, way too many pictures.
If the number of photos taken around the world this year alone could be tallied, it would exceed the dollar figure for national debt — and at 31 trillion, that’s a lot.
It’s too bad there’s not a debt ceiling for pictures, a number beyond which some government agency says, “OK, you’re done. No more photos.” But then they would just raise the picture ceiling, and we’d continue shooting.
Many of the better photos we take make it to Facebook, where through the help of the narcissistic app we make ourselves look better than we really are. But most of the teeming number of pictures we take remain trapped in cell phones, rarely looked at again, passed on from one generation of cell phone to the next or dumped in web storage where they will remain until the earth is swallowed by the sun.
Our ancestors could not have imagined the flippant ease with which we take photographs today. Back when photography was in its infancy, it was a big deal to have a photograph of yourself or family taken. People dressed up properly, struck stiff poses and wore stern, unsmiling visages appropriate for such a serious occasion.
Maybe they didn’t smile because their lives were often serious — and hard. Children died of diseases easily prevented or cured today. The agrarian work many of them did involved tough labor. So they probably just didn’t feel like smiling.
Maybe another reason they looked so dour is they were thinking about how much it cost to have a photo taken back then. Now, a cell phone shot is mindlessly taken with the press of a button — at zero cost. Iconic Civil War photographer Mathew Brady would have had a nervous breakdown with a cell phone.
Even when taking photos got easier back in the early to mid-1900s with the advent of personal cameras, the cumbersome process of sending off the film to be developed inhibited taking excessive numbers of photos. But still, vast numbers were taken. I have large plastic tubs and boxes of old black and white photos in my basement I inherited from my parents because I made the mistake of expressing a mild concern to my siblings that we preserve the best documents and photographs. My brothers and my sister promptly dubbed me the family historian and sent the containers via UPS clear out to Montana. I discovered them on our front steps when I got home from work one day. The tubs and boxes contain an untold number of unorganized photos. One day in the distant future I’ll get to them. Which means never.
Then there’s the more modern color prints of our own family that lie unorganized in another tub somewhere. One day my wife and I will get to them. Which means never.
We all take more photos than we can possibly enjoy. And sometimes, at special occasions, we miss the joy of the moment because we are busy photographing or videotaping that moment.
So let’s all take fewer photos. The world will go on if we don’t whip out our cell phones at every possible moment. There’s a wide world to explore and enjoy without adding to the digital landfill.