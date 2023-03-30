Michael Bush

This National Doctor’s Day, I would like to acknowledge the talented and dedicated physicians of our medical staff at Holy Rosary Healthcare. These individuals have a true desire to serve our community by providing high-quality, compassionate care to our patients.

One of the hallmarks of physicians is the time and effort they spend dedicating themselves to their training. This begins with an undergraduate degree from college and is followed by four years of medical school. And the real process of becoming a physician starts with a residency program for specialized training in the area of medicine they will practice. This can take anywhere an additional three to seven years, depending on the area of study.

Dr. Michael Bush is the Chief Medical Officer at Holy Rosary Healthcare.