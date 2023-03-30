This National Doctor’s Day, I would like to acknowledge the talented and dedicated physicians of our medical staff at Holy Rosary Healthcare. These individuals have a true desire to serve our community by providing high-quality, compassionate care to our patients.
One of the hallmarks of physicians is the time and effort they spend dedicating themselves to their training. This begins with an undergraduate degree from college and is followed by four years of medical school. And the real process of becoming a physician starts with a residency program for specialized training in the area of medicine they will practice. This can take anywhere an additional three to seven years, depending on the area of study.
Our families and loved ones sacrifice as we spend our time engaged in our training. It requires a lot of support at home to allow us to pursue our dreams of becoming the best physician possible. I recall a ski trip I took several years ago with a group of friends from my college days. For the first time, it became apparent to me what I had given up by pursuing medicine. My friends had all had a life and friendship together that I had not been a part of due to the intensity of the studies I undertook after college. I realized the personal cost of the decision we make when we pursue medicine. But I wouldn’t have it any other way!
I want to express my gratitude to our outstanding physicians at Holy Rosary Healthcare and to the families and friends whose support allows them to care for our community. Thank you for all you do!
Dr. Michael Bush is the Chief Medical Officer at Holy Rosary Healthcare.