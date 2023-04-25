While I am putting together the story of my marvelous trip to the Ark Encounter in Kentucky, please enjoy my most famous travel story from a few years back.
I was at Portland airport. I had been speaking on the Oregon Coast and left Cannon Beach that morning in a snowstorm. When I got to the airport, I was so glad to get there. I thanked God for the little rental car, got my boarding pass, checked my baggage, and started through security.
I put my laptop and purse in a grey dishpan. In case you do not fly, you need to know that after 9-11, all airports have Homeland Security. The dish pans are for the security guards to group your carry-on items for viewing on a rolling conveyor belt to see if you have any dangerous stuff and if you are a terrorist or not. I put my jacket in a dishpan.
Then I stooped to take my shoes off. That is when I noticed there was something black hanging out of my pants leg.
The airport security people are trained to watch for unusual behavior, like a woman reaching to pull something out of her pant leg. They have gone to classes, watched videos and studied their lessons. Pictures in their books showed them how guns and knives and such could be hidden in ankle holsters.
But I was only thinking about what in the world was hanging out the leg of my pants. With my first good tug. I knew what it was – my panty hose!
It came back in a flash. I had worn my flying outfit out to Oregon. My flying outfit is a certain pair of black pants, a grey turtleneck, and a black vest with my good sensible black heels. I always wear this when I fly. It is comfortable and warm. I also wear my panty hose.
However, the storm put me in such a dither, I forgot about the panty hose which I had slipped off with my pants when I got out there. I still had them; they were still in my pants – just not on me.
Now, alerted by my ‘suspicious behavior’ there are three security guards at the table by my side…eyes on me.
I reached down and got a grip on the hanging thing with my shoe. It was my panty hose. I pulled and pulled. The panty hose seemed endless. I got so tickled I started laughing hysterically. “This is the funniest thing that has ever happened to me in my life!” I said hysterically.
Now I had the full attention of Homeland Security. They thought not only was I a terrorist, but a mental case as well. At some point it must have come to them what was happening. Praise God, they did not tackle me to the floor.
There was nothing else to do. I kept reeling in my pantyhose. Up one of my legs and down the other is a long way! I wear a Queen Size XL! There had to be twenty-seven feet of stretched out pantyhose.
Finally, I got ‘em. I straighten up a handful of black panty hose. Now what? My stuff had already rolled through the security camera machines. I had no purse, no pockets, nothing.
All I could do was grab another gray dishpan, drop in my lump of black nylon sox, and turn, with head held high, to walk with the security lady at my side (not knowing when she had appeared) to the next checkpoint where they graciously, hardly keeping straight faces, let me pass through.
I started laughing again. I was thinking, if one really was a terrorist, it would have been a great tactic. A terrorist disguised as a church lady! Truthfully a real terrorist could have snuck through that airport with an inflated hot air balloon, no one would have looked…because the church lady in the black traveling outfit certainly had the attention of every security guard.
Yup. Journeying Joyfully even in Portland! This week let’s read about Jonah for our Bible verses (Jonah chapter one) – he had trouble on his journey too!