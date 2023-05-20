Last week, I went through the correspondents who were contributing to the Miles City Daily Star in the spring of 1923. This week I found another two page spread of correspondents, some from the same areas and some from areas that missed last week’s list. So I thought I’d bring you up-to-date on the goings-on in those communities.
The news in Alice was that “Ferrel Mortenson closed his school here last Thursday and returned to his home at Rexburg, Idaho, Friday, going to Sumatra by stage.”
Now, in 1923, the stage was probably not the traditional old west stage coach but could have been a horse-drawn wagon. It might also have been an automobile or truck that drove the route, taking passengers as it went. The Jordan “stage” was referred to as such long after it became a bus.
In East Fork, “J. R. McCown has installed a new radio.” That probably was meant as an open invitation to anyone near his home to drop for a visit and a listen.
There had been excitement in Cohagen over the week. “Sunday was the big day for fires as Mr. W. E. Woodward started a fire in his yard with some sparks from his pipe and Ed Anderson on Hay creek was burning thistles and some time later the fire got started towards his barns and before it was over he lost everything but one building. He lost several stacks of hay and feed besides harnesses and buildings.”
As any fire department will tell you, be ready in case your ‘little’ fire gets out of hand.
According to the Graham correspondent, “The Biddle-Broadus-Graham mail carrier is using a Ford car, making the round trip in one day.” The trip by horseback must have taken longer.
At the Gaskill School in Loesch, “There has been neither an absent nor tardy mark from school from the month ending May 4.” There was a celebration at the school, perhaps related to the excellent attendance. “The marshmallow and wienie roast at Loesch school last Monday night was well attended. Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.”
It is the long-time custom in newspapers to report that events were successful. A popular cliché used to be “a good time was had by all.” Lunches and suppers were always “delicious,” even if in reality the food was inedible, and everyone had a good time, even if the event was miserable.
For example, in Angela, “The agricultural movies held out in the open at the Grimes creek school house was well attended and enjoyed by all.”
The Farm Bureau used to travel around with a projector and show movies on the latest in agricultural techniques, both for education and because moving pictures were still a bit of a novelty.
Also at Angela, “Mrs. Freddell and daughter, Mrs. Nelson, returned from Minneapolis where the funeral of Mr. Freddell took place. Mrs. Freddell has the sympathy of the entire community in her bereavement.”
The correspondent from Loesch reported “Fine weather we are having these days.” The bigger news was “A surprise birthday party was given Mrs. Ensley last week, all had a very enjoyable time.”
At Dam, the big news was the north south railroad. “The surveyors are through surveying and the new north and south railroad will run a few feet west of the Pumpkin creek bridge and will run a few feet east of the C. F. Hankins’ house on the main highway for some distance.”
Additional railroad news included “Emil Prahl moved his grading outfit up the river five miles last Monday where he has a large contract for grading on the new railroad.” And “There is a large camping outfit moved in at Log creek to start work on the new railroad grade” and “The grade work on the new north south railroad through Steve Darnell’s ranch is progressing” and “The grading outfit at Log creek on the new north south railroad are working on the deep cut and they are moving very rapidly.”
In non-railroad news, “Hugh McGuire lost a fine milch cow with bloat.”
Meanwhile, at Olive, “The picnic dinner at the Sam Smith school was well attended and a splendid time was had by all.”