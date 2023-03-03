George Ochenski

It’s not every day 500 Montanans show up and stand outside in below-zero weather to protest the agenda of the GOP-controlled Legislature. But that’s just what happened when those who cherish our Constitution, our “clean and healthful environment,” our lands, rivers and the wildlife and fisheries they support showed up at the Capitol last week. In short, they’ve had it with the Republicans’ destructive, intrusive, and authoritarian legislative agenda — and they are not alone.

Politicians know you can anger a certain sector of society and get away with it. But continuing to offend more citizens across more sectors of society brings increased scrutiny to your actions, widespread criticism from the public, and eventually results in retribution at the polls.

(George Ochenski is a longtime Helena resident, an environmental activist and Montana’s longest-running columnist.)