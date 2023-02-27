John Repke

John Repke

Earlier this year an appointee to the New Mexico Public Regulatory Commission acknowledged he had not met the educational requirements for the job — and actually resigned.

It was the honorable thing to do, but he didn’t really have much choice. Effective this year New Mexico has specific qualifications for its PRC commissioners. This guy slipped through the process. He did not have a college degree in a qualifying field, which is now required. According to the Albuquerque Journal he will be replaced by a “seasoned energy professional.”

(John Repke ran for the Public Service Commission for District 5 in 2022.)