There can be no clearer evidence of Montana’s spiral into fascism than the supermajority/Freedom Caucus’ jihad against our state’s fair, independent and impartial judiciary.

Make no mistake, this jihad is nothing less than a power-grab, designed to destroy the third, co-equal branch of government, along with the separation of powers and system of checks and balances that have served our state from its founding.

(James C. Nelson is a retired lawyer and former Montana Supreme Court Justice. He lives in Helena.)