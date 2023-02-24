George Ochenski

George Ochenski

It’s becoming more clear every day that the endless push to develop Montana in every way possible is conflicting with and denigrating the very reason most Montanans live here — for our quality of life. Despite society’s delusions about “having it all” the simple truth is you can’t have it both ways.

It’s not often you see Republicans whine about the negative effects on Montanans of too much development. But when Libby Rep. Steve Gunderson brought his HB 440 to limit the reservation system for Montana state parks Republican Dave Galt, former director of Montana Department of Transportation, and former executive director of the Montana Petroleum Association, told a sobering tale.

(George Ochenski is a longtime Helena resident, an environmental activist and Montana’s longest-running columnist.)