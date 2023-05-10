The 68th Session of the Montana Legislature is one that every Montanan can be proud of. Voters sent a Republican supermajority to Helena and the first thing we did was return overpaid tax dollars to you as well as providing the largest tax cut in Montana state history.

As Republicans our primary constitutional duty is to pass a balanced state budget. We crafted a conservative budget by keeping state spending below record inflation and population growth while responsibly funding government operations that had been neglected for decades. We positioned our economy to come back stronger than ever by delivering a historic tax relief package to the people of Montana. The tax relief package is key to our economic growth in the state and lets Montanans keep more of their hard-earned money many years into the future.

Matt Regier (R-Kalispell) is the Speaker of the Montana House of Representatives. Rhonda Knudsen (R-Culbertson) is the Speaker Pro Tempore of the Montana House of Representatives. Sue Vinton (R-Billings) is the Majority Leader of the Montana House of Representatives