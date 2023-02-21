Alexander Hamilton asked the question: “Whether men (and women) are really capable or not of establishing good government from reflection and choice, or whether they are forever destined to depend for their political constitutions on accident and force.”

What will our answer be?

(Marc Racicot was the 21st governor of Montana, serving from 1993 through 2001. After that, he was the National Republican Party Chairman for two years, and was the head of the committee to re-elect President George W. Bush.)