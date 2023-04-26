Few industries have changed as much over the past decade as the media business. Up until now the Miles City Star has been largely untouched by much of what was happening. But sooner or later, the 21st century was bound to come knocking.
Not only has it come knocking, it’s moving in this week, plopping itself down on our sofa and helping itself to what’s in our refrigerator.
Several things are happening, all of which are inter-related and designed to transform the Star from a 20th century business model into a modern, local communications company. The end result will be a stronger more sustainable local news product that will serve our community well.
April 28, will be the last day we print newspapers at our plant. After that date the Miles City Star will be printed by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and trucked back to Miles City. (This has nothing to do with Star Printing — where we print brochures, magazines, business cards, etc. — which will continue to operate as normal).
The April 28 edition of the Star will be the last daily print newspaper we publish. The next printed issue after that will be Wednesday, May 3. That is when the Star will convert to twice-a-week print editions — Wednesdays and Saturdays. Papers will be delivered to homes by mail.
There are several reasons for this change. Among those, it saves money. But it’s not just about saving money. At the same time we are eliminating some functions that in today’s environment are anciliary to providing a quality a local news product, we are also investing in updated equipment, tools, training and wages and our website.
As more readers migrate to new platforms, we must apply more focus to serving digital subscribers. Our plan is to improve journalism in the print newspaper for the two days when we go to press, and offer an improved e-edition throughout the week, including a new national e-edition, where readers can find stories from the Associated Press.
The two weekly issues will be 14 to 16 pages, so the net loss in pages of newsprint to readers will be minimal. And what’s more, those 28-to-32 pages each week will be all news about Miles City, Custer County and surrounding areas. I’m confident that readers will find more local news value in those two issues a week than they are receiving currently in five issues. All we ask is that you let us prove it.
The aforementioned e-edition will publish Tuesdays through Saturdays. It will be updated with local news that occurs between the arrival of the print editions as well as contain features to which readers are accustomed like Stardust and the comics. Some of the more important stories that break in the digital edition will also appear in the print editions for our readers who continue to rely on print.
I realize, of course, that no amount of touting these changes is going to please everyone. We will be printing fewer issues than we are now. We are sacrificing some print but we will not sacrifice the amount of local news you receive each week. Feel free
to call and talk to us about it. Better still, drop by the Star office on Wednesday, May 3 in the morning for coffee, donuts and get a preview at the new Miles City Star. I and others will be available to answer any questions or concerns you may have. Feel free to bring your Ipad or laptop and we will have people on hand to help you activate your electronic subscription so you don’t miss anything.
Change is hard, and I’m not kidding myself to think this is going to be easy. But I’m just as confident that these changes are necessary and will result in a stronger, better, more sustainable local news product. That’s what’s in the best interest of our community.