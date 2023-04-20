Recently, I spent a couple of days sitting in meeting rooms, listening to presentations about a wide variety of wildlife-related issues. Graphs and charts displayed data about wolf populations in Yellowstone Park, numbers and distribution of grizzly bears throughout Montana, methods for managing beaver populations, and sobering statistics related to avian bird flu. The talks revolved around legal, political, and scientific issues, but were also thoughtful and provocative discussions about what we might be able to do to help protect and conserve our state’s rich heritage and traditions of hunting, fishing, and wildlife conservation.
One speaker prefaced his presentation with a brief anecdote about what he termed “my worst hunt ever.” He described a day when he was invited to hunt pheasants in the Gallatin Valley. “Weather conditions were great,” he said, “with a cool, clear day, snow on the ground, perfect scenting conditions for the dog…We moved lots of birds, and shot quite a few…but, in the end, it was a miserable hunt. The dogs caught more birds than we shot…many birds could not even fly…They were pen-raised, stocked pheasants, and there was no wild to the hunt…”
That speaker ended his talk with another brief anecdote, this one about “my most memorable hunt.” He talked about a morning hike for elk that took place less than an hour’s drive from his home in the Gallatin Valley, a place he described as having perhaps the greatest hunting pressure of any place in Montana, where elk have graduate degrees in avoiding hunters.
“I hiked into a small block of public land, to a tiny tangle of deep timber that often discouraged the hordes of hunters who tramped this piece of ground. I moved very slowly and quietly, and suddenly saw a tiny triangle of hair…I waited and watched, and finally saw an antler, and then, a moment later, a brow tine on that antler. I squeezed the trigger, and the elk dropped, and suddenly, I had a bull elk on the ground, less than an hour from home, on a piece of ground where anyone can hunt, a hunt for a wild animal, in a wild place in Montana…”
While topics ranged from court actions and legislative battles to biological and climatic concerns, one theme that tied all topics together was the acknowledgement that without adequate healthy habitat, no species can survive. Also emphasized was the fact that private landowners own and control more than 60% of the land in Montana, and subsequently are key players in helping to ensure the survival of the Treasure State’s wealth of diverse fish and wildlife resources, and our cherished hunting, fishing, and outdoor heritage and traditions.
As I drove back to Miles City from Helena along Highway 12, I did not see any grizzly bears, wolves, elk, or beavers. But I did see different places where I have seen at least the tracks of all of those animals at one time or another in the past. I also saw pairs of sandhill cranes dancing in the fields, flights of swans, snow geese, and mallards whirling in the distance, herds of deer and antelope grazing in the meadows, and fish rising in the creeks and rivers.
Farmers were tilling their fields and seeding their crops. Over the course of that six-hour drive, terrain changed from high, forested mountains to vast expanses of sagebrush prairie and riparian croplands. Brushy draws and winding creeks outlined cultivated cropland. Some mountain slopes had been logged or burned, while others were untouched. Oceans of grassland pasture sometimes stretched clear to the horizon.
The land looked wild, and the habitat appeared healthy, and I viewed none of that in the abstract, but rather the reality. John Kinsey Howard once penned a book titled “Montana: High, Wide, and Handsome.” May we all continue to work together, I thought to myself, now and into the future, to help keep our great state wild and healthy, for us and for future generations.