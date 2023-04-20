Recently, I spent a couple of days sitting in meeting rooms, listening to presentations about a wide variety of wildlife-related issues. Graphs and charts displayed data about wolf populations in Yellowstone Park, numbers and distribution of grizzly bears throughout Montana, methods for managing beaver populations, and sobering statistics related to avian bird flu. The talks revolved around legal, political, and scientific issues, but were also thoughtful and provocative discussions about what we might be able to do to help protect and conserve our state’s rich heritage and traditions of hunting, fishing, and wildlife conservation.

One speaker prefaced his presentation with a brief anecdote about what he termed “my worst hunt ever.” He described a day when he was invited to hunt pheasants in the Gallatin Valley. “Weather conditions were great,” he said, “with a cool, clear day, snow on the ground, perfect scenting conditions for the dog…We moved lots of birds, and shot quite a few…but, in the end, it was a miserable hunt. The dogs caught more birds than we shot…many birds could not even fly…They were pen-raised, stocked pheasants, and there was no wild to the hunt…”

Alan Charles is a local history columnist.