What happened to the Republican party? For decades we’ve heard them exhort the necessity of being responsible for one’s actions. We now know that Republicans touting the virtue of responsibility is nothing more than a political slogan. A case in point is the problem of the debt ceiling which now needs to be raised to pay our debts already incurred.
Campaigning in 2016, Trump pledged he would eliminate the national debt, “over a period of eight years.” In January 2017 when Trump took office, U.S. debt stood at $19.95 trillion, by January 2021 the debt had mushroomed to $27.75 trillion. Over one-forth of the total national debt, incurred during Trump’s four years, resulted from his huge 2017 tax cuts for millionaires, billionaires and corporations. The irony of this sad fact is the House Republicans would rather shut down the government than raise the debt ceiling to pay our bills and without the Trump debt we probably wouldn’t even hit the debt ceiling during the Biden Administration.
Trump ran our economy into the barrow pit. Now the Republican House members want cuts to governmental programs, including Social Security and Medicare, before agreeing to raise the debt ceiling, a crisis caused by them. Take a look at your Social Security printout. Mine shows my SSA payments began in 1954. I’m in no mood for irresponsible House Republicans to mess with my earned benefits. If you are, are you also ready to take in and support your parents and/or grandparents?