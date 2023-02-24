Editor,
Our government is on track to add $19 trillion in the next decade to our ballooning national debt, with interest payments on this debt set to surpass the defense budget by 2025.
Government induced inflation has our economy on thin ice and the nation hemorrhages from 'forever wars', adding trillions more to our debt.
The Congressional Budget Office predicts by 2034, Social Security must be cut 23% due to expected shortfalls. Meanwhile, the Biden Administration uses your tax dollars to pay Ukrainian pensions, and he just pledged another $500 million.
While millions of migrants pour into America, getting free healthcare and housing on the taxpayer dime, our government spends billions to protect the Ukrainian border – a conflagration that is deepening as China considers supplying Russia with weaponry amid growing fears of nuclear war.
Our sovereignty is surrendered to global entities like the World Health Organization (WHO), now developing mandatory digital vaccine certificates that will crush your medical freedoms. The Biden Administration reaffirmed its commitment to the WHO, taking us another step toward a One World Government.
The Founding Fathers established Article V, which allows State Legislatures to propose amendments to the US Constitution to rein in the power of an overreaching Federal Government through a Convention of States (COS).
I was disappointed when ten Montana Republican Senators sided with the likes of George Soros and numerous Marxist organizations by voting NO on SJ-2, a resolution supporting a COS.
The good news is that the nationwide COS movement to restore power to the People continues to grow. Perhaps by the next legislative session in 2025, our slumbering Montana Senate will wake up and smell the coffee before our federal overlords drive the nation over a cliff.
Brent Smith
Libby
