Editor,

Montana Dakota Utilities (MDU) recently filed for a rate increase with the Public Service Commission (PSC). The proposal would increase rates for residential electricity customers by 19.2%, small businesses by 15.1%, and large businesses by 12.9%. By MDU’s calculations, electricity bills will increase by over $200/yr. for the average residential customer. Dawson Resource Council opposes this excessive rate hike and asks the PSC to deny it.