Letter to the Editor: Reader commends Custer County Commissioners Feb 2, 2023 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I recently attended the Bobby Burns Celebration at the Custer County Event Center. I have also had the opportunity to see the center decorated for weddings and other community events and meetings.I wish to commend the residents of Custer County and our commissioners for supporting the construction of this wonderful venue.Clearly a lot of thought was put into making this space usable for many types of groups and activities. Moreover, the center continues to make improvements to expand its abilities to serve.Perhaps more importantly, the staff have been amazing in their commitment to the facility and their accommodation to those who use it.I am convinced the event center will continue to be a great benefit to our county.Marielaine HegalMiles City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Custer County Commissioners Miles City Custer County Event Center Bobby Burns Law Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Legal recreational pot sales begin for Missouri adults Albuquerque police tweets slammed by some as intimidation +5 Mississippi weighs easing restrictions on public hospitals Indiana high court orders retrial for man charged in killing Senate Democrats kill Youngkin-backed bill on school awards +7 Tyre Nichols remembered as beautiful soul with creative eye Mississippi police arrest protesters after city hall dispute Bill would clarify bail amendment set for Wisconsin ballot Local News Submit Letter We want you to share your thoughts Go to form