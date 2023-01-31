Editor,
I hope that sportsmen and women and landowners in Montana step up and encourage our legislative delegation in Helena to oppose SB 42 proposed by Senator Steve Hinebauch.
SB 42 aims to prohibit landowners from selling perpetual (forever) conservation easements on their own property. Conservation easements are set up and funded by both government agencies (such as FWP) and privately run NGO’s (such as the Prickly Pear Land Trust). The basis of any conservation easement is that enrolling farmers and ranchers are paid substantial cash money to utilize sustainable agricultural practices and limit subdivision development forever.
Privately funded conservation easements don’t require any provision for public access. Conservation easements funded by sportsman dollars do require some public access and many farmers and ranchers who have public conservation easements in place enroll in FWP’s Block Management hunting access program.
Montana has been discovered and we all watch in agony as some of the most productive farmland in Montana fills up with box stores and subdivisions. Some farmers and ranchers want to keep their lands producing food for the world and they love sharing the bounty of their blessings with others who have never owned and acre of land. A perpetual conservation easement is simply a tool to help landowners achieve their vision for the land they love even after they are gone.
Last October my son and I enjoyed an amazingly beautiful evening hunt on a Block Management Area just 20 minutes from Miles City. This particular ranch does have a perpetual conservation easement in place and while we didn’t harvest our quarry, just being together on that warm evening was amazing and it felt wonderful knowing that we, or anyone else, could repeat an outing like this for generations to come.
Landowners make decisions for their private property for their own personal reasons, that’s their business and nobody else’s!
Jack Austin
Miles City
