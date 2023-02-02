The 2023 legislature is in full swing, and records are being set on the Montana House floor. For the first time in Montana history, legislators are faced with the decision of how to disperse a nearly two-billion-dollar surplus. To accomplish this, a six-bill package will move forward to break down the disbursements into different categories.
These bills allow for taxpayer refunds up to $1,250 for single-filing returns or $2,500 for joint-filing returns (HB 192), as well as 1 million in business equipment tax exemption (HB 212), and revises income tax rates for capital gains (HB 221). In addition, HB 267 would allow for the state to access additional federal transportation funds to be matched with state funds for highway and bridge construction.
Finally, HB 222 gives all property taxpayers $1,000 back, and HB 251 is the Governors ‘Debt Free by ‘23 initiative’. It is interesting to note that this will pay off all debts except the public pension plan unfunded liabilities of $4.7 billion. There are several bills in the process of addressing these unfunded pension liabilities.
Interestingly, the vote on these bills were all 68-32, with zero support from the Democratic Party on giving money back to the people, perhaps a reason why they continue to be the minority.
This package of bills touches on taxes effecting all taxpayers and I look forward to returning these funds and reducing taxes for the hard-working men and women in our Montana communities.