The 2023 legislature is in full swing, and records are being set on the Montana House floor. For the first time in Montana history, legislators are faced with the decision of how to disperse a nearly two-billion-dollar surplus. To accomplish this, a six-bill package will move forward to break down the disbursements into different categories.

These bills allow for taxpayer refunds up to $1,250 for single-filing returns or $2,500 for joint-filing returns (HB 192), as well as 1 million in business equipment tax exemption (HB 212), and revises income tax rates for capital gains (HB 221). In addition, HB 267 would allow for the state to access additional federal transportation funds to be matched with state funds for highway and bridge construction.