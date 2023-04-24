You’ve probably heard about MDU’s proposed rate increase — their second in three years — 19.2% for residential customers, 15.1% for small businesses and 12.9% for large businesses. One wonders why this is necessary considering that MDU has made $1.2 billion in profits in the last four years, and boasted in its 2021 annual report about profits of $103 million from “implemented rate increases.”
Unfortunately, we are all being held hostage by this out-of-state, monopoly, investor-owned utility whose main interest seems to be making huge profits for its investors. Unfortunately, these high energy rates are precluding others from making huge profits. In fact, many local businesses are struggling because of high energy bills which contribute to inflation. This rate increase will take an estimated $10.5 million out of eastern Montana communities, and is an existential threat to eastern Montana’s agricultural way of life where every dollar matters. Kinda makes you want to go off-grid, doesn’t it? If only we could!
Mayor Hollowell and the Miles City Council members are so concerned that they recently wrote a letter of protest to the Public Service Commission which is mandated to consider consumers’ interests before implementing rate increases.
If you would like to learn more about how to protest MDU’s proposed rate increase, please plan on attending the town hall meeting in Room 106 of Miles Community College on Wednesday, May 3rd, at 6:30 p.m. If you can’t attend, please consider writing a letter of protest to the Public Service Commission at 1701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 202601, Helena, Mt 59620; or emailing your complaint to the PSC at pschelp@mt.gov
Who knows? Maybe we can convince the PSC to stop this unjust rate increase.