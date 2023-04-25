Towards the end of March I made my annual pilgrimage to the State FFA Convention in Great Falls. I have only missed one convention (last year with cancer) since 1967 and I darn sure wasn’t going to miss this one!
As a former Ag instructor and FFA advisor, it’s always good to see old friends, new friends and over 1,000 your men and women in blue jackets. I still coordinate the Talent Program for the convention and schedule national anthem performers for each session, as well as serve on the Foundation Board of Directors.
What an impressive bunch of young people! And right smack dab in the middle of them were 32 from Miles City! Miles City was on the stage and big screen constantly at all the award sessions. Congrats Kali, Owen and Wyatt! It was a thrill for me to see them as they were one of the sharpest chapters in the state! And what tremendous long men and women!
Custer County District High School and Washington Middle School have a lot to be proud of as these young people represented you so well. They are a credit to our entire community. It seems that public education is taking it on the chin at every corner these days with bad news and lousy headlines. Not this time! The performance of these young people is a result of great work by administration, a fabulous crew of ag instructors (Congrats Mr. Lackman, Mr. Isaacs and Mr. Morgan), proud parents and a supportive community that is always there to help.
This equation for success has been around for a long time. And it is always a work in progress. God is perfect, we are not. Providing an atmosphere for young people to work towards excellence is always a winning strategy. Great job folks!