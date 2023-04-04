I feel privileges to live in beautiful Miles City. It’s a nice town with lots of nice people. We take pride in keeping it beautiful and peaceful. We have good law enforcement, fire department and many organizations that try hard to keep our community safe, peaceful and beautiful. This brings me to the subject of noise pollution.
We love dogs. I love animals, too. I’ve always had pets that I love. The problem is that dogs bark. We also like to keep our yards looking nice. Many people enjoy working in their yards and gardens or just relaxing in them. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could do this without listening to all the barking?
When people go to work, they often put their dogs in the yard without thinking about what they do all day. Their dogs spend the day complaining, socializing or just annoying or threatening their neighbors. They tell us when it’s time to get up and when to go to sleep. They make it unpleasant for those who like to take walks around our community. They scare kids and sometimes bite.
Some say they need dogs to protect themselves and their property. Any competent thief knows how to get past a dog. But, your dogs also keep away neighbors or friends. Wouldn’t a home security system be more humane? A search on Google will yield many effective and humane ways to train dogs and secure your home.
We have a very competent animal control department in our town but they can only do so much without the cooperation of our citizens. Call them if you have complaints. Their number is 406-234-6113.
Spring will be here soon and people will be out in their yards, taking walks and enjoying our beautiful city. Please be kind to them and take responsibility for your dogs.