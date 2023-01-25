Background Photo
It’s been a couple of months since Adams Publishing Group added the Miles City Star and 12 other Montana newspapers with the purchase of the Yellowstone Newspapers and the team has been busy with restructuring, learning new systems and technology, recruiting new staff, and learning from community feedback.

We’re about to introduce changes, which we’re confident you’ll see as improvements. First, though, we wanted to thank you for your patience. Although our intention has been to minimize disruption for our subscribers and customers as much as possible, there have been some noticeable problems with getting our new phone system installed and working properly as well as switching to new email addresses.

