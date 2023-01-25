It’s been a couple of months since Adams Publishing Group added the Miles City Star and 12 other Montana newspapers with the purchase of the Yellowstone Newspapers and the team has been busy with restructuring, learning new systems and technology, recruiting new staff, and learning from community feedback.
We’re about to introduce changes, which we’re confident you’ll see as improvements. First, though, we wanted to thank you for your patience. Although our intention has been to minimize disruption for our subscribers and customers as much as possible, there have been some noticeable problems with getting our new phone system installed and working properly as well as switching to new email addresses.
Our team is confident that we’re through the worst of the disruption and we’re positioned to deliver the high standards our subscribers deserve. A few of the changes you’ll start noticing this week:
NEW PRODUCTS
A new look for milescitystar.com. We went live with the new site this morning. It will give our journalists the ability to tell stories in new ways, with interactive features, multimedia, and automation that allows local staff more time to focus on reporting, writing and editing.
Live feeds will replace manually posted wire content. As state, national and world news happens, it will flow automatically into our site so Associated Press news will be fresh and not just what was published in today’s newspaper.
A new e-edition. We’ve changed platforms for the digital replica of the print edition, which will be easier to navigate. You’ll also have the option of downloading a native app from the App Store or Google Play. Although local news is our focus, we’re also introducing a national section to the e-edition that will be available every day, even on days when we don’t publish a newspaper (Saturday and Sunday). The new e-edition went live this morning. Subscribers will need to log in, so have your password handy. If you forgot your password (we all do!) there is an option to reset. If you’re still having trouble, our customer service team is ready to help: 406-234-0450, press option 1. For faster service, please have the phone number connected to your account handy.
Subscribers will get an email every day about 4 p.m. announcing that the e-edition is available.
With both the e-edition and the website, there will be new options for advertisers, which allows us to build a stronger business that will ensure a healthy local news organization for years to come.
We’re moving the newspaper layout work to APG’s centralized design desk, which will free up local staff who can now focus all of their time on gathering news, writing, and telling our communities’ stories. The centralized design desk was actually created in this region and a few of our key designers live not far away, so we’re in good hands! You will not notice many changes to the print edition but most notable will be the width. The new print edition will be slightly narrower.
MEET SOME OF OUR TEAM
Ashley Wise, who joined The Star in 2015 as a reporter, has served as managing editor for about three years. Ashley brings a wealth of experience in both reporting and editing. She has built a strong network in Miles City and is strongly committed to the community. In addition to leading the newsroom, Ashley will be doing some reporting and writing.
Derrick Calhoun, who has been covering sports and and other events as needed will continue in that role.
A new reporter will be joining the news team to cover a daily beat and also focus on higher-level agricultural stories. We hope to be making this announcement soon.
Mary Halvorson, a long-time Star employee, is a multimedia sales consultant and will continue to work with local businesses for print and digital marketing needs.
April Giordanengo, another multimedia sales consultant, is a new edition to our advertising team. April will serve client print and digital marketing needs in both Miles City and Forsyth.
Diney Horner is our circulation manager. She is the person in charge of getting the newspaper to subscribers and distributors. She’s been with the Star for nearly three years.
Benjamin Keyes is a newer addition to our circulation team. He has worked in our accounting department but will now be devoting his full energies to making sure our products are delivered to subscribers on time.
MOST IMPORTANTLY: WE WANT YOUR HELP
We’re planning a series of listening sessions, which will be the community’s opportunity to discuss a direction for our coverage and priorities. We want to hear from subscribers and non-subscribers, print and digital.
We’ll create a community advisory board, a group that will meet with our news team periodically, bringing feedback, questions and suggestions.
If you want to reach out directly to the news team, you will find their email addresses on the Contact page of our website, and printed on this page today under their photographs.
As you may have heard, in other parts of the country, publishing a local newspaper has become an increasingly challenging endeavor. We take that responsibility as a local news organization seriously and are here for the long run. We ask that you give us time to put the systems in place to adjust to those challenges.
Covering the Miles City and Custer County region is our privilege and we realize how important trust is in our relationship with the community. Thank you again for sticking with us through the changes in the past couple of months, and we hope to see you at one of our listening sessions. We’ll be announcing dates in the next couple of weeks.