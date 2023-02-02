There has been a lot of good news lately when it comes to broadband and finally addressing the lack of connectivity in rural, underserved areas here in Montana and elsewhere. 2023 stands to be a crucial year to make further progress.

Thanks to Sen. Jon Tester’s leadership, the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program established in the bipartisan Infrastructure Law will unleash tens of billions in federal dollars to be allocated to states to expand access.

(Doug Neil lives in Great Falls.)