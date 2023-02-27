Jerry Schillinger

Jerry Schillinger

On President’s Day, our floor session was dedicated to listening to our Congressional delegation. It was interesting to hear four different perspectives on the state of our country and their roles in Congress. Senator Tester’s comment about supporting the Keystone Pipeline that President Biden killed, was particularly interesting. He maintains his position that he supported it even though his vote was the deciding vote that killed Senator Daines’ amendment that would have resurrected the pipeline had it been attached to the huge ARPA spending bill Congress passed in 2021. He would like us to forget the $60 — $80 million of property taxes that Eastern Montana counties would have collected annually for the life of the pipeline. Tester would also like us to forget our high energy costs that have resulted from the cancelation and other anti-energy policies he and the President have pushed forward. Congressman Matt Rosendale was by far the recipient of the warmest welcome by the Legislature.

Appropriations, that I serve on, now does morning and afternoon committee meetings as a whole. We will be entering into the final week of pre-transmittal on Monday, before transmittal break starting after Floor on Friday. The main significance of this, besides being the half way point of the session is, all non-revenue and expense bills must be passed from the originating chamber to the other by Friday or they die.

(Rep. Jerry Schillinger can be reached 406-974-2478 or by email at Jerry.Schillinger@legmt.gov.)